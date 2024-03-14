 

John Mulaney Sends Love to Olivia Munn After She Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

John Mulaney Sends Love to Olivia Munn After She Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis
Instagram
Celebrity

When coming clean with her health issue on Instagram, the 'X-Men: Apocalypse' actress shares pictures and a video of her in the hospital along with a lengthy note.

  • Mar 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - John Mulaney is a such supportive partner for Olivia Munn. The "Saturday Night Live" alum sent love to his girlfriend after she revealed her breast cancer diagnosis on social media.

On Wednesday, March 13, the 43-year-old actress shared pictures and a video of her in the hospital. The mom of one attached a lengthy note in the post, which she captioned, "I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey."

In the message, Olivia explained, "I wouldn't have found my cancer for another year – at my next scheduled mammogram - except that my OBGYN, Dr. Thais Aliabadi, decided to calculate my Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score." She added, "The fact that she did saved my life."

Olivia went on to thank those who have been supportive of her amid her health issue. "I'm so thankful to my friends and family for loving me through this. I'm so thankful to John for the nights he spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect," she said. "For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes."

  Editors' Pick

In the comment section, John replied, "Thank you for fighting so hard to be here for us." The comedian, who made red carpet debut with the "X-Men: Apocalypse" star at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 14th Governors Awards in January, further gushed, "Malc and I adore you."

A number of celebrities also showed their support for Olivia. One in particular was Jessica Chastain, who penned, "You are very generous to share your story. I believe in doing so, you've saved lives. So much love to you and your family."

Brenda Song joined in, "You're incredible and resilient. Thank you for sharing and spreading awareness. Sending so much love and healing thoughts. Here if you need anything." Lana Condor added, "You're the most incredible woman. Sending you so much love and strength." Katie Couric, meanwhile, stated, "I have been thinking about you. Maybe this is why. Sending you love and gratitude for sharing this. And a huge virtual hug."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Leaves Little to Imagination With Transparent Coat
Related Posts
John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official After 3 Years Together

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official After 3 Years Together

John Mulaney Thinking About Matthew Perry 'a Lot' After His Death

John Mulaney Thinking About Matthew Perry 'a Lot' After His Death

John Mulaney's Ex-Wife Recalls Hospitalization Due to 'Severe Suicidal Ideation' Prior to Divorce

John Mulaney's Ex-Wife Recalls Hospitalization Due to 'Severe Suicidal Ideation' Prior to Divorce

John Mulaney Admits Having Pocketful of Tranquilizers and Cocaine During Intervention

John Mulaney Admits Having Pocketful of Tranquilizers and Cocaine During Intervention

Latest News
Jenny McCarthy Creates Cruelty-Free Eyelashes as She Hates Looking Too Much With Strip Lashes
  • Mar 14, 2024

Jenny McCarthy Creates Cruelty-Free Eyelashes as She Hates Looking Too Much With Strip Lashes

John Mulaney Sends Love to Olivia Munn After She Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis
  • Mar 14, 2024

John Mulaney Sends Love to Olivia Munn After She Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Simu Liu's Immigrant Parents Anxious About Him Pursuing Career in Entertainment
  • Mar 14, 2024

Simu Liu's Immigrant Parents Anxious About Him Pursuing Career in Entertainment

Ice Spice Apologizes for Firing Back at Online User Criticizing Her 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress
  • Mar 14, 2024

Ice Spice Apologizes for Firing Back at Online User Criticizing Her 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress

Lala Kent Adamant About Having Second Baby With Sperm Donor
  • Mar 14, 2024

Lala Kent Adamant About Having Second Baby With Sperm Donor

Neil Young Back on Spotify Two Years After Leaving Over Joe Rogan's COVID Misinformation
  • Mar 14, 2024

Neil Young Back on Spotify Two Years After Leaving Over Joe Rogan's COVID Misinformation

Most Read
Kristen Stewart Flashes Chest in Barely-There Top for 'Late Show' Taping
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-12 12:12:57

Kristen Stewart Flashes Chest in Barely-There Top for 'Late Show' Taping

Report: Bianca Censori Doesn't Feel Forced by Kanye West to Wear Racy Outfits

Report: Bianca Censori Doesn't Feel Forced by Kanye West to Wear Racy Outfits

Ice Spice Slammed Over 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress Despite Defending Her Designer Gown

Ice Spice Slammed Over 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress Despite Defending Her Designer Gown

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Leaves Little to Imagination With Transparent Coat

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Leaves Little to Imagination With Transparent Coat

Kendall Jenner Praised Over Jaw-Dropping Look in Risque Outfit at Oscars Party

Kendall Jenner Praised Over Jaw-Dropping Look in Risque Outfit at Oscars Party

Tammy Rivera Denies Throwing Jab at Waka Flocka Flame's GF, Claims They're Still Legally Married

Tammy Rivera Denies Throwing Jab at Waka Flocka Flame's GF, Claims They're Still Legally Married

Ciara Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Figure in New Video

Ciara Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Figure in New Video

Waka Flocka Flame's Girlfriend Big MeL and Ex Tammy Rivera Appear Feuding, Trade Jabs Online

Waka Flocka Flame's Girlfriend Big MeL and Ex Tammy Rivera Appear Feuding, Trade Jabs Online

John Cena Accused of 'Humiliation Ritual' and Selling His Soul After Oscars Streaker Stunt

John Cena Accused of 'Humiliation Ritual' and Selling His Soul After Oscars Streaker Stunt