John Mulaney Sends Love to Olivia Munn After She Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Instagram Celebrity

When coming clean with her health issue on Instagram, the 'X-Men: Apocalypse' actress shares pictures and a video of her in the hospital along with a lengthy note.

Mar 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - John Mulaney is a such supportive partner for Olivia Munn. The "Saturday Night Live" alum sent love to his girlfriend after she revealed her breast cancer diagnosis on social media.

On Wednesday, March 13, the 43-year-old actress shared pictures and a video of her in the hospital. The mom of one attached a lengthy note in the post, which she captioned, "I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey."

In the message, Olivia explained, "I wouldn't have found my cancer for another year – at my next scheduled mammogram - except that my OBGYN, Dr. Thais Aliabadi, decided to calculate my Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score." She added, "The fact that she did saved my life."

Olivia went on to thank those who have been supportive of her amid her health issue. "I'm so thankful to my friends and family for loving me through this. I'm so thankful to John for the nights he spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect," she said. "For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes."

In the comment section, John replied, "Thank you for fighting so hard to be here for us." The comedian, who made red carpet debut with the "X-Men: Apocalypse" star at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 14th Governors Awards in January, further gushed, "Malc and I adore you."

A number of celebrities also showed their support for Olivia. One in particular was Jessica Chastain, who penned, "You are very generous to share your story. I believe in doing so, you've saved lives. So much love to you and your family."

Brenda Song joined in, "You're incredible and resilient. Thank you for sharing and spreading awareness. Sending so much love and healing thoughts. Here if you need anything." Lana Condor added, "You're the most incredible woman. Sending you so much love and strength." Katie Couric, meanwhile, stated, "I have been thinking about you. Maybe this is why. Sending you love and gratitude for sharing this. And a huge virtual hug."

You can share this post!