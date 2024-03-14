 

Jennifer Lopez Scraps 7 Shows From Upcoming 'This Is Me... Now' Tour for Unknown Reasons

  Mar 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez has yet to kick off her "This Is Me... Now The Tour", but she already called off several shows. The "On the Floor" hitmaker has scrapped plans to perform in seven cities for unknown reasons.

The 54-year-old canceled the final seven shows of the tour from August 20 to August 31. Throughout the dates, she was supposed to perform in Cleveland, Nashville, Raleigh, Atlanta, Tampa, New Orleans, and Houston.

Each of the shows' Ticketmaster page was also taken down. It was replaced with a message that read, "Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event. No action is required to obtain a refund."

J.Lo and Live Nation haven't addressed the matter. However, according to EW, the cancellation is caused by a "logistical issue through the promoter."

J.Lo announced the tour on February 15, one day before she dropped her latest album under the same name. She was supposed to make more than 30 tour stops across North America this summer.

The "Hustlers" star is tapped to kick off the tour at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida on June 26. She will stop by several cities, including Dallas, Miami and Phoenix, before taking the stage at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California on July 11. Aside from those, she will deliver her songs at several arenas in San Francisco, Las Vegas, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia and New York City.

J.Lo is hitting the road to celebrate her new album under the same name, which is a sequel to her third studio album "This Is Me... Then". The set, which tells the story of her reunion with her now-husband and actor Ben Affleck, consists of 13 tracks, including the "Can't Get Enough", "Greatest Love Story Never Told", "Midnight Trip to Vegas", "This Time Around", "Broken Like Me", "Hearts and Flowers" and "Dear Ben Pt. II".

