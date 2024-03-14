 

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Leaves Little to Imagination With Transparent Coat

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik
The Australian architect, who was recently said to have a 'game plan' when it comes to her stunts, is pictured wearing a floor-length black trench coat in a solo outing.

  • Mar 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Bianca Censori returned to her racy styles during a new outing. The wife of Kanye West was pictured wearing a floor-length black trench coat which was made of a black plastic material.

The Yeezy architectural designer was seen entering the Hotel Bel-Air in California. While the ensemble covered her whole body, the transparent fabric allowed her skin to be visible and it seemed like Bianca went braless.

Bianca further flaunted her tiny waist by tying the coat's belt so tight around her waist. The Australian native had her wet hair pulled back into a messy updo. Ye, meanwhile, was nowhere to be seen.

The new pictures came after it was reported that Bianca wasn't actually forced to wear risque ensembles despite previous reports claiming that Ye controls what Bianca has to wear. An insider stated that the Yeezy employee "knows what she is doing." The source added that the 29-year-old is not under the control of her rapper husband.

Bianca allegedly had a "game plan" when it comes to her stunts. "Bianca has talked to her family and she has told her friends the same thing since she was last back home, namely that she knows what she is doing and she has this under control," the informant said of the 29-year-old.

"She has a lot invested in her marriage to Kanye and her game plan is starting to become apparent," the source added. "She has ownership in his clothing line, in his music - she is the only model in his latest video and on the cover of 'Vultures' - in his real estate investments, and more. She is a very smart woman and it appears she is just as involved in her outrageous outfits as he is. She has always been risque, but she knows that this is her minute and that her minute won't last forever."

