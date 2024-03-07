Kate Middleton's Uncle Teases Her Return Following Abdominal Surgery

Cover Images Celebrity

During his appearance on the British version of 'Celebrity Big Brother', Gary Goldsmith is asked by housemate Ekin-Su Culculoglu about the Princess of Wales' condition that sparks conspiracy theories online.

AceShowbiz - Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith addressed the royal's condition during his appearance on the British version of "Celebrity Big Brother". In the episode, housemate Ekin-Su Culculoglu could be seen asking him about the Princess of Wales' condition that sparked conspiracy theories online.

Not wanting to violate British royal rules, Gary responded, "So, because she doesn't want to talk about it... The last thing I'm going to do... There's a kind of code of etiquette." He continued, "If it is announced, I will give you an opinion."

"I hope she's OK," Ekin-Su said. Gary replied, "I think the most important thing... I spoke to her mom, my sister. She's getting the best care in the world, and all the family has done is put the wagons around and looked after family first before anything else."

Gary additionally stressed that the wife of Prince William will be back to her royal duties sooner or later. "They put a statement out that just said: 'We will take some time to recoup and we'll see you in Easter.'… She's amazing, she'll be back, of course she will," he said.

Earlier this week, Kate was pictured in her first sighting since her planned abdominal surgery in January. She was inside a car alongside her mom Carole, who was driving the vehicle. Some Internet users, however, didn't think it was the mom of three as they believed that it was her sister Pippa Middleton instead.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom government further created confusion among people after jumping the gun and advertising that Kate would attend a Trooping the Color ceremony in June. The announcement, however, appeared to have been made without consultation with Palace officials as they have yet to confirm any scheduled public events for Kate.

