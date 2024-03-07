Travis Kelce Jetting Off to Singapore After Taylor Swift's Health Scare

Instagram Celebrity

The Kansas City Chiefs player is reportedly set to reunite with his girlfriend in the Asian country, where she will perform until May 9, after she canceled meet-and-greet events to get enough rest.

AceShowbiz - Travis Kelce is rushing to be by Taylor Swift's side following her health scare. The NFL player is reportedly heading to Singapore to join his girlfriend on her "The Eras Tour" after she sparked concerns among fans about her health.

The speculation that Travis is flying to the Asian city surfaced after Cleveland resident Eric Flannery shared about his interaction with Travis' manager Andre Eanes at the Cavaliers game that the 34-year-old hunk and his brother Jason Kelce attended. Taking to his account on X, formerly Twitter, Eric revealed that Andre told him he was going to Singapore on Wednesday, possibly with the athlete.

"Great catching up with @dreeanes at the Cavs game tonight," Eric wrote along with his photo with Travis' manager. "Former @SEHS_BASKETBALL player and now the Kelce's manager, doing a great job!! Heading out to Taylor Swift concert tomorrow in Singapore - safe travels!!"

Taylor has been in Singapore since earlier this month. She had three shows from March 2 until March 4 at Singapore National Stadium, but she appeared to be unwell during her concert on Monday night. A video circulating on TikTok showed her coughing and clearing her throat while performing "Delicate".

The singer's raspier voice and reserved movements led some fans to believe she was struggling with a respiratory issue. Others attributed her cough to exhaustion or the impact of constant international travel.

Despite her discomfort, the Grammy winner continued her performance seamlessly, earning praise for her professionalism. "The show must go on...a queen," observed a fan.

Following the video that raised concerns, her team canceled meet-and-greet events in the country so that she can get enough rest in between concerts. She is scheduled for three more shows in Singapore this week, from Friday, March 8 to Sunday, March 20, before taking a two-month break. She will then resume her tour in France in May.

