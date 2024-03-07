 

Travis Kelce Jetting Off to Singapore After Taylor Swift's Health Scare

Travis Kelce Jetting Off to Singapore After Taylor Swift's Health Scare
Instagram
Celebrity

The Kansas City Chiefs player is reportedly set to reunite with his girlfriend in the Asian country, where she will perform until May 9, after she canceled meet-and-greet events to get enough rest.

  • Mar 7, 2024

AceShowbiz - Travis Kelce is rushing to be by Taylor Swift's side following her health scare. The NFL player is reportedly heading to Singapore to join his girlfriend on her "The Eras Tour" after she sparked concerns among fans about her health.

The speculation that Travis is flying to the Asian city surfaced after Cleveland resident Eric Flannery shared about his interaction with Travis' manager Andre Eanes at the Cavaliers game that the 34-year-old hunk and his brother Jason Kelce attended. Taking to his account on X, formerly Twitter, Eric revealed that Andre told him he was going to Singapore on Wednesday, possibly with the athlete.

"Great catching up with @dreeanes at the Cavs game tonight," Eric wrote along with his photo with Travis' manager. "Former @SEHS_BASKETBALL player and now the Kelce's manager, doing a great job!! Heading out to Taylor Swift concert tomorrow in Singapore - safe travels!!"

  Editors' Pick

Taylor has been in Singapore since earlier this month. She had three shows from March 2 until March 4 at Singapore National Stadium, but she appeared to be unwell during her concert on Monday night. A video circulating on TikTok showed her coughing and clearing her throat while performing "Delicate".

The singer's raspier voice and reserved movements led some fans to believe she was struggling with a respiratory issue. Others attributed her cough to exhaustion or the impact of constant international travel.

Despite her discomfort, the Grammy winner continued her performance seamlessly, earning praise for her professionalism. "The show must go on...a queen," observed a fan.

Following the video that raised concerns, her team canceled meet-and-greet events in the country so that she can get enough rest in between concerts. She is scheduled for three more shows in Singapore this week, from Friday, March 8 to Sunday, March 20, before taking a two-month break. She will then resume her tour in France in May.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kesha Leaves Little to Imagination as She Teases New Music

Kate Middleton's Uncle Teases Her Return Following Abdominal Surgery
Related Posts
Travis Kelce Gushes Over Sydney Zoo Date With Taylor Swift Despite PETA's Criticism

Travis Kelce Gushes Over Sydney Zoo Date With Taylor Swift Despite PETA's Criticism

Travis Kelce Bawls His Eyes Out During Brother Jason's NFL Retirement Announcement

Travis Kelce Bawls His Eyes Out During Brother Jason's NFL Retirement Announcement

Travis Kelce's Brother Jason Retires From NFL, Admits He's 'Vastly Overrated'

Travis Kelce's Brother Jason Retires From NFL, Admits He's 'Vastly Overrated'

Travis Kelce Relaxing in Philadelphia While Girlfriend Taylor Swift Performing in Singapore

Travis Kelce Relaxing in Philadelphia While Girlfriend Taylor Swift Performing in Singapore

Latest News
Hailey Bieber Shuts Down 'Blind Items' Amid Rumors of Justin Bieber Marriage Rift
  • Mar 07, 2024

Hailey Bieber Shuts Down 'Blind Items' Amid Rumors of Justin Bieber Marriage Rift

Prince William Unfazed by Online Chatter About Wife Kate Middleton After Her Surgery
  • Mar 07, 2024

Prince William Unfazed by Online Chatter About Wife Kate Middleton After Her Surgery

'Euphoria' Star Nika King Struggles to Pay Rent Due to Season 3 Filming Delay
  • Mar 07, 2024

'Euphoria' Star Nika King Struggles to Pay Rent Due to Season 3 Filming Delay

Kate Middleton's Uncle Teases Her Return Following Abdominal Surgery
  • Mar 07, 2024

Kate Middleton's Uncle Teases Her Return Following Abdominal Surgery

Prince Harry Threatened by Former Exotic Dancer With Leak of Racy Photos
  • Mar 07, 2024

Prince Harry Threatened by Former Exotic Dancer With Leak of Racy Photos

Travis Kelce Jetting Off to Singapore After Taylor Swift's Health Scare
  • Mar 07, 2024

Travis Kelce Jetting Off to Singapore After Taylor Swift's Health Scare

Most Read
Heidi Klum Pairs Raunchy Outfit With Her Victoria's Secret Angel Wings in New Video
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-05 14:53:18

Heidi Klum Pairs Raunchy Outfit With Her Victoria's Secret Angel Wings in New Video

Taylor Swift Cancels Meet-and-Greets to Get Ample Break After She Looks Sick on Stage

Taylor Swift Cancels Meet-and-Greets to Get Ample Break After She Looks Sick on Stage

DDG Fires Back at Podcaster Elijah Schaffer for Calling Halle Bailey 'Ugly' and Likening Her to E.T.

DDG Fires Back at Podcaster Elijah Schaffer for Calling Halle Bailey 'Ugly' and Likening Her to E.T.

Meek Mill Hires Private Investigator After He's Rumored Sleeping With Diddy

Meek Mill Hires Private Investigator After He's Rumored Sleeping With Diddy

Blac Chyna Showered With Praise for Her Beauty After Dramatic Transformation

Blac Chyna Showered With Praise for Her Beauty After Dramatic Transformation

Swifties Blame Kim Kardashian After Daughter North Is Caught Sharing 'Messy' Taylor Swift Post

Swifties Blame Kim Kardashian After Daughter North Is Caught Sharing 'Messy' Taylor Swift Post

Jessica Simpson's Marriage to Eric Johnson Rocked by Financial Strain

Jessica Simpson's Marriage to Eric Johnson Rocked by Financial Strain

Taylor Swift' Fans Go Wild Over Travis Kelce's 'Tortured Poets Department' Shirt

Taylor Swift' Fans Go Wild Over Travis Kelce's 'Tortured Poets Department' Shirt

Nick Cannon Not Afraid to Joke About Having 13th Child With Joseline Hernandez

Nick Cannon Not Afraid to Joke About Having 13th Child With Joseline Hernandez