 

U.K. Government Makes Apparent Mishap by Announcing Kate Middleton's Attendance at June Ceremony

In other news related to the Princess of Wales, the picture of the royal's first sighting following her abdominal surgery in January seemingly further fuels wild conspiracy theories online.

  • Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - The United Kingdom government seems to have caused more confusion regarding Princess Kate Middleton's health condition. On Tuesday, March 5, the U.K. Ministry of Defense drew attention after it jumped the gun and advertised that the Princess of Wales would attend a Trooping the Color ceremony in June.

The announcement, however, appeared to have been made without consultation with Palace officials which handle the royal family's public event schedules. Kensington Palace has yet to confirm any scheduled public events for Kate. If anything, the Palace initially announced that the mom of three wouldn't return to public duties until after Easter.

The army officials' announcement came after Kate was seen for the first time following her abdominal surgery in January. In a picture obtained by TMZ on Monday, March 3, the 42-year-old princess could be seen inside a black Audi 4x4 Windsor. The wife of Prince William wore sunglasses while sitting in the passenger seat beside her mother Carole, who was on the wheels.

While the photo eased most people's mind amid concern about Kate's condition, some people thought that the picture was further fueling wild conspiracy theories instead. Some believed that the woman inside the car with Carole wasn't actually Kate, who has been staying out of sight for months.

"Just to put it in perspective, those on the left are recent pap pics of Kate Middleton driving a car. That pic on the right is allegedly her sitting in a car today. The difference in image quality is not an accident. It is THAT grainy to cover something: scars or a double ?" one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Echoing the sentiment, one other said, "THAT'S NOT THE SAME PERSON. Do they think we're stupid?" Some others, meanwhile, suggested that it was Kate's sister Pippa Middleton. "That rounded face shape/jawline/hairline does actually look more like Pippa than Kate, sorry," one other said.

Prior to this, Palace issued a rare statement to shut down conspiracy theories about her health issues. "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant," the rep stated on February 29. The spokesperson also stressed that Kate is "doing well."

