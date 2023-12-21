Sami Sheen Teases She May 'Leak' Chest in New Busty Photo After Plastic Surgery

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Sami Sheen has continued teasing her devotees with racy social media content. After undergoing plastic surgery to have bigger breasts, the OnlyFans model revealed that she might "leak" her chest in a new busty photo.

On Wednesday, December 20, the 19-year-old content creator made use of Instagram Story to upload a never-before-seen photo of herself. The snap captured her striking a pose while exposing her upper assets. She placed both of her hands to strategically cover her chest.

In the new picture, Sami was wearing a revealing pink bodysuit that came with spaghetti straps, a halter neck design and small blue flower patterns all over it. Though so, she still kept most part of her chest away from the public's eyes as she censored the area with pink graphics.

Over the snap, the daughter of actor Charlie Sheen and actress Denise Richards asked, "Should I leak these?" In addition, she provided a link that directs Instagram users to her OnlyFans page, on which she will most likely release the sultry selfie.

This was not the first time Sami teased her fans with a sizzling photo. On November 30, she called out her devotees who are "dying to see" her figure following a boob job. Over the snap, she penned, "I know ur dying to see them," adding water splash and cherry emojis.

The picture itself saw Sami showing off her cleavage in a white crop top that came with a plunging neckline. The model on the adult platform donned a long-sleeved white knitted cardigan that came with matching ties and matching fur. While letting loose her long light blonde hair, she covered most of it with a white fur hat. She looked stunning with her full makeup, including pink lipstick.

Previously, Sami shared her plans to go under the knife to have D-cup breasts. On the reason why, she told Bustle, "I was 10 years old and like, 'I can't wait to have big boobs like my mom.' All my friends were getting boobs, and I was just like, 'OK, when's it my turn?' I would always stuff my bra with socks and stuff."

