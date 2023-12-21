Greta Gerwig Flashes Wedding Ring on NYC Day Out With Husband Noah Baumbach After Nuptials

Cover Images/Dave Allocca/Starpix Celebrity

Shortly after tying the knot with her filmmaker husband at City Hall, the 'Barbie' director is spotted wearing a gold band with a huge stone on her wedding ring finger.

Dec 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Greta Gerwig has treated people to a look at her wedding ring after marrying Noah Baumbach. Shortly after tying the knot with her filmmaker husband, the "Barbie" director flashed a band on that finger during a day out in New York City with the movie's screenwriter.

On Wednesday, December 20, the 40-year-old actress-turned-filmmaker was spotted out and about with the 54-year-old Oscar-nominee in the Big Apple. In pictures making their rounds online, it could be seen that she was wearing a gold band that came with a huge white triangle-shaped stone on her wedding ring finger.

In the photos, Greta and Noah were captured strolling around an area in the city that was fully decorated with Christmas ornaments. The newly wedded couple apparently couldn't keep their hands off each other. They were photographed holding each other's hands while walking close next to one another as they kept their other hands inside the pockets of their jackets.

For the fun stroll, Greta kept her body warm in a long-sleeved black top, which had a turtleneck design, under a long insulated matching jacket that came with a hood. She also donned a pair of light blue wide-leg jeans and glossy black loafers. While seemingly going makeup-free, she covered most of her short blonde hair with a dark green beanie.

Noah looked in sync with his new wife in his cozy ensemble, consisting of a dark brown turtleneck top and a buttoned long navy blue coat with a hood. He also sported a pair of long dark blue denim pants and black boots. Letting loose his gray tresses, he put on a pair of black shades to cover his eyes.

The new sighting came around one day after Greta and Noah got married. It was revealed that the two movie creators tied the knot at City Hall on Tuesday, December 19. After the wedding ceremony, the newlyweds went to Madison Square Garden to watch singer Billy Joel perform.

While hanging out with people backstage at the concert, Greta and Noah reportedly announced that they just got married. "They were both glowing and celebrating. They are so happy," an insider spilled to Page Six. Noting that she looked "so gorgeous" at the gig, the insider dished, "She looked like a bride," adding that Noah "looked handsome in his suit."

Greta and Noah began their romance back in 2011 before getting engaged in 2020. The couple welcomed son Harold in March 2019 and another son in February 2023. In addition to the two children, Noah is a father to 13-year-old Rohmer, whom he has from his previous marriage.

You can share this post!