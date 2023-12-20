Greta Gerwig Weds Noah Baumbach After Nearly 12 Years of Relationship

Cover Images/Janet Mayer Celebrity

After being in a romantic relationship for more than one decade, the 'Barbie' director and the screenwriter get married at City Hall before celebrating their wedding at Billy Joel's concert.

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Greta Gerwig and her boyfriend Noah Baumbach. The two "Barbie" filmmakers finally tied the knot after being in a romantic relationship for nearly twelve years.

It was reported that the newly-wedded couple excitedly announced to people backstage at Billy Joel's concert that they just got married at City Hall. They were at the show, which took place at Madison Square Garden, on Tuesday night, December 19.

About how Greta and Noah revealed the happy news, a source spilled to Page Six, "They were both glowing and celebrating. They are so happy." Noting that she looked "so gorgeous" at the concert, the source described, "She looked like a bride." In the meantime, the source said that Noah "looked handsome in his suit."

On the special night, Greta was wearing a long-sleeved white blazer over a white camisole that came with a plunging neckline, as seen in photos from the concert that made their rounds online. She also donned a long matching pleated skirt.

The 40-year-old director, who carried a small silver bag with tiny matching chain straps on her shoulder, appeared to have added minimal makeup, including a lip gloss. She let loose her short blonde hair and parted it to the side.

Meanwhile, Noah looked clean in a buttoned long-sleeved navy blue blazer over a light blue button-up shirt and navy tie. In addition, the 54-year-old Oscar-nominee sported a pair of long matching tailored pants. To enhance the formal get-up, he put on a wrist watch.

In the photo, Greta and Noah were striking a pose for a group picture with singer Billy. She was pictured smiling from ear-to-ear while standing in between Billy and her husband, who flashed his radiant smile at the camera.

Madison Square Garden apparently was not the only place where Greta and Noah announced their marriage. Before making their ways into the venue, the couple gushed to people over the exciting news at City Hall.

Prior to the wedding, Greta and Noah have been together for more than one decade. They began their romance back in 2011 before getting engaged in 2020. The couple welcomed son Harold in March 2019 and another son in February 2023. In addition to the two sons, Noah is a father to 13-year-old Rohmer, whom he has from his previous marriage.

