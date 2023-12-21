Brad Pitt All Smiles With Girlfriend Ines de Ramon on His 60th Birthday Celebration

Cover Images/KIKA Press/Roger Wong Celebrity

The 'Bullet Train' actor and his girlfriend of one year make a rare appearance together to celebrate his birthday with friends at a party at the Italian restaurant Mother Wolf in Los Angeles.

AceShowbiz - Brad Pitt was clearly in good spirits when celebrating his birthday with his girlfriend by his side. Turning 60 years old on December 18, the actor threw a bash attended by his lady love Ines de Ramon and his friends on Tuesday, December 19.

The party was held at the Italian restaurant Mother Wolf in Los Angeles with about 30 guests joining the pair, an eyewitness tells E! News. In photos circulating online, the Oscar winner and his girlfriend were all smiles as they greeted guests outside the restaurant.

The birthday boy stood out in a black cashmere shirt hand-painted with gold floral designs from his fashion line, God's True Cashmere. While the exact shirt and pattern are not available for sale, a very similar style in navy blue retails for a whopping $6,000. He teamed the flashy shirt with black pants and a pair of black loafers.

Ines, who also celebrated her 34th birthday on Tuesday, wore a short white dress with a white scarf on her shoulders. She completed her look with black tights and a pair of black high heels, while a balloon appeared to be tied to the back of her dress and she carried what looks like a gift.

The guests also carried gifts that included artwork and photographs. The Hollywood star himself was seen holding various framed pieces of artwork, including one depicting two wolves.

A few days before hosting the party, Brad enjoyed a low-key early birthday celebration with Ines in Paris. The pair arrived at Charles De Gaulle Airport over the weekend. They reportedly spent Sunday at their luxury Paris hotel off the Champs-Elysees. Balloons were seen arriving to the hotel on Monday before they went out for a day of fun together.

The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star and the jewelry designer enjoyed a meal prepared by a chef at a private apartment. They later attended a folk-rock concert by Asaf Avidan at the Theatre du Chatelet, according to a source.

Brad and Ines were first spotted together in November when they attended a Bono concert. It's his first public relationship since his bitter divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2016, though he was previously briefly linked to Emily Ratajkowski.

