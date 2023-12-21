 

Brad Pitt All Smiles With Girlfriend Ines de Ramon on His 60th Birthday Celebration

Brad Pitt All Smiles With Girlfriend Ines de Ramon on His 60th Birthday Celebration
Cover Images/KIKA Press/Roger Wong
Celebrity

The 'Bullet Train' actor and his girlfriend of one year make a rare appearance together to celebrate his birthday with friends at a party at the Italian restaurant Mother Wolf in Los Angeles.

  • Dec 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Brad Pitt was clearly in good spirits when celebrating his birthday with his girlfriend by his side. Turning 60 years old on December 18, the actor threw a bash attended by his lady love Ines de Ramon and his friends on Tuesday, December 19.

The party was held at the Italian restaurant Mother Wolf in Los Angeles with about 30 guests joining the pair, an eyewitness tells E! News. In photos circulating online, the Oscar winner and his girlfriend were all smiles as they greeted guests outside the restaurant.

The birthday boy stood out in a black cashmere shirt hand-painted with gold floral designs from his fashion line, God's True Cashmere. While the exact shirt and pattern are not available for sale, a very similar style in navy blue retails for a whopping $6,000. He teamed the flashy shirt with black pants and a pair of black loafers.

Ines, who also celebrated her 34th birthday on Tuesday, wore a short white dress with a white scarf on her shoulders. She completed her look with black tights and a pair of black high heels, while a balloon appeared to be tied to the back of her dress and she carried what looks like a gift.

  Editors' Pick

Brad Pitt's 60th Birthday Celebration

Brad Pitt celebrated his 60th birthday with girlfriend Ines de Ramon in Los Angeles.

The guests also carried gifts that included artwork and photographs. The Hollywood star himself was seen holding various framed pieces of artwork, including one depicting two wolves.

A few days before hosting the party, Brad enjoyed a low-key early birthday celebration with Ines in Paris. The pair arrived at Charles De Gaulle Airport over the weekend. They reportedly spent Sunday at their luxury Paris hotel off the Champs-Elysees. Balloons were seen arriving to the hotel on Monday before they went out for a day of fun together.

The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star and the jewelry designer enjoyed a meal prepared by a chef at a private apartment. They later attended a folk-rock concert by Asaf Avidan at the Theatre du Chatelet, according to a source.

Brad and Ines were first spotted together in November when they attended a Bono concert. It's his first public relationship since his bitter divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2016, though he was previously briefly linked to Emily Ratajkowski.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Greta Gerwig Flashes Wedding Ring on NYC Day Out With Husband Noah Baumbach After Nuptials

Rihanna's Eldest Son RZA 'Took a While' to Accept His Younger Brother
Related Posts
Brad Pitt in Good Spirits in First Sighting Since Son Pax's Scathing Rant Resurfaced

Brad Pitt in Good Spirits in First Sighting Since Son Pax's Scathing Rant Resurfaced

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Plan Massive Joint Birthday Party

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Plan Massive Joint Birthday Party

Brad Pitt Defended Against Son Pax's 'Depressing' Allegations in Father's Day Rant

Brad Pitt Defended Against Son Pax's 'Depressing' Allegations in Father's Day Rant

Angelina Jolie's Son Pax Calls Out 'Terrible' Dad Brad Pitt in Expletive-Laden Father's Day Rant

Angelina Jolie's Son Pax Calls Out 'Terrible' Dad Brad Pitt in Expletive-Laden Father's Day Rant

Latest News
Kelly Clarkson Needs 'More Work' on Herself Before Dating Again After Brandon Blackstock Split
  • Dec 21, 2023

Kelly Clarkson Needs 'More Work' on Herself Before Dating Again After Brandon Blackstock Split

Robert De Niro Hopes His Young Daughter to Be Bilingual
  • Dec 21, 2023

Robert De Niro Hopes His Young Daughter to Be Bilingual

Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Share Happy Moment in Sweet TikTok Video
  • Dec 21, 2023

Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Share Happy Moment in Sweet TikTok Video

Britney Spears Gets Flirty With New Manager Benjamin Mallin in Instagram Video
  • Dec 21, 2023

Britney Spears Gets Flirty With New Manager Benjamin Mallin in Instagram Video

Charli XCX Teases New Music With Fiance George Daniel
  • Dec 21, 2023

Charli XCX Teases New Music With Fiance George Daniel

Travis Kelce Attempts to Stay Cool as Crowds Go 'Absolutely Insane' Over Taylor Swift at NFL Game
  • Dec 21, 2023

Travis Kelce Attempts to Stay Cool as Crowds Go 'Absolutely Insane' Over Taylor Swift at NFL Game

Most Read
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Skin in Revealing Catsuit
Celebrity

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Skin in Revealing Catsuit

Jeannie Mai Reveals Concerns for Daughter's Safety Due to Jeezy's Firearms in Custody Battle

Jeannie Mai Reveals Concerns for Daughter's Safety Due to Jeezy's Firearms in Custody Battle

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Hourglass Figure in Red Dress at Her and Ben Affleck's Christmas Bash

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Hourglass Figure in Red Dress at Her and Ben Affleck's Christmas Bash

DJ Akademiks Insists He Isn't Gay After Being Accused of Sleeping With 6ix9ine by Rapper's Ex

DJ Akademiks Insists He Isn't Gay After Being Accused of Sleeping With 6ix9ine by Rapper's Ex

Mama June Vows to Fight for Custody of Daughter Anna Cardwell's 1st Child Against Late Star's Ex

Mama June Vows to Fight for Custody of Daughter Anna Cardwell's 1st Child Against Late Star's Ex

Sami Sheen Surprises Fans With Stunning Hair Transformation

Sami Sheen Surprises Fans With Stunning Hair Transformation

Taylor Swift to Accompany Travis Kelce at Work on Christmas and New Year's Eve

Taylor Swift to Accompany Travis Kelce at Work on Christmas and New Year's Eve

Rihanna Keeps Her 'Fingers Crossed' for a Daughter After Welcoming Two Sons With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna Keeps Her 'Fingers Crossed' for a Daughter After Welcoming Two Sons With A$AP Rocky

Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Threatens Legal Action After Accused of Throwing Shade on Her Engagement

Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Threatens Legal Action After Accused of Throwing Shade on Her Engagement