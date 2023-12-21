Demi Lovato's Ex Speaks Up After Accused of Posting 'Cruel Messages' in Response to Her Engagement

Instagram Celebrity

Once again denying that he posted creepy messages that mocked the 'Cool for the Summer' songstress' engagement, Max Ehrich says he 'truly' wishes Demi and Jute$ 'a lifetime of peace and happiness.'

AceShowbiz - Max Ehrich has spoken up after he's accused of throwing shade at Demi Lovato's new engagement to Jute$. Wishing nothing but the best for his former fiancee, the actor/singer has denied that he's behind "cruel messages" that mocked her engagement to the Canadian musician.

On Wednesday, December 20, the 32-year-old took to his official Instagram account to issue an official statement after he was called out over the fabricated messages that surfaced online. Denying that he created the account which posted the creepy messages, he wrote on his Story, "I am aware of the fake pages that were created to post fabricated and cruel messages about a truly joyful occasion in Demi's life, a moment that should only be celebrated."

Noting that there's no bad blood between him and Demi, the "High School Musical 3: Senior Year" star added, "That chapter of our shared lives was closed peacefully and privately a long time ago. I only want the best for everyone and from the bottom of my heart I truly wish them a lifetime of peace and happiness."

He went on imploring, "I ask respectfully to be removed from this narrative and for the fake accounts and posts to cease having any relevance. Thank you and God bless."

Max was forced to issue the statement after a fake Instagram account posted more cruel messages purportedly from "The Young and the Restless" star in response to Demi's engagement to Jute$. One of the posts read, "I don't regret anything I did, I did everything for love, but unfortunately I was prevented from talking to Demetria, especially prevented by you @_maxlea_ you're the reason she won't marry the love of her life who has always been me, now she will be unhappy for the rest of her life, and it's your fault. Anyway love you forever @ddlovato."

Another post featured a picture of Max holding hands with Demi during their time together. The caption read, "I know we will meet again in another life," prompting fans to slam Max.

However, a source close to the Daytime Emmy Award-nominated actor has defended him, telling Parade that "these are not messages he authored."

Previously, Max was reported to be reacting to Demi's engagement by writing on X, formerly Twitter, "Anyway my ring was bigger, I hope you two stay sober together." He allegedly also let out a crying face emoji and penned, "Let's fight," while tagging Jute$ in the comments section of an Instagram post.

Max later contacted popfactions through Instagram DMs to set things straight that he never posted the subliminal messages. "That is not a real tweet," he wrote. Blaming Demi's fans for spreading the fake tweet, he added, "This is from one account that spread that. I am friends with them personally. This is complete defamation. That account that posted that is also spread that fake screenshot."

"My attorney is going to have to get involved if these are not removed," Max warned, before telling the account, "Do not spread false information."

