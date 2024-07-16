Greta Gerwig to Receive 2024 Pioneer of the Year Award

AceShowbiz - Greta Gerwig has been chosen to receive this year's prestigious Pioneer of the Year Award, joining Elizabeth Banks as the only other female director to receive this honor. The award ceremony will take place on September 25 at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Gerwig's notable films as a director include "Barbie", "Lady Bird" and "Little Women (2019)", all of which earned Oscar nominations for Best Picture. Her contributions to each film have been recognized with Oscar nominations for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Her directorial debut, "Lady Bird", brought her nominations for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. Her adaptation of "Little Women" earned her a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay. Last year, her co-written film "Barbie" became the first solo female-directed film to gross over $1 billion worldwide, earning her another Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Prior to her success as a director, Gerwig made a mark in independent films as an actress and screenwriter. Her early credits include "Hannah Takes the Stairs" and "Nights and Weekends". Her breakout role came in Noah Baumbach's "Greenberg", leading to a partnership that resulted in co-writing and starring in "Frances Ha" and "Mistress America". Gerwig is currently developing an adaptation of C.S. Lewis' "The Chronicles of Narnia" for Netflix.

The Pioneer of the Year Award recognizes individuals within the motion picture industry who demonstrate exceptional leadership, community service and commitment to philanthropy. Its history dates back to the philanthropic work of actor Will Rogers, who supported actors and entertainment industry workers facing financial and health issues.

The Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation's Pioneers Assistance Fund benefits individuals in the motion picture distribution and exhibition community during times of need. All proceeds raised from the September dinner will support this worthy cause.