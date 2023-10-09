 

Greta Gerwig Reflects on 'Painful' Process of Film-Making

Greta Gerwig Reflects on 'Painful' Process of Film-Making
startraksphoto.com/Janet Mayer
Movie

The 40-year-old star, who co-wrote and directed the fantasy-comedy movie 'Barbie', she admits in a new interview that film-making isn't something that comes easily to her.

  • Oct 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Greta Gerwig finds writing to be a "painful" process. The 40-year-old star co-wrote and directed the fantasy-comedy movie "Barbie", but Greta admits that film-making isn't something that comes easily to her.

Greta, who enjoyed success of an actress before she switched her focus to film-making, told Deadline, "Writing is the thing I most enjoy having done but it feels painful when I’m doing it. Writing is painful to me in a deep way. You're by yourself and it’s quiet. Every voice you've ever had in your head that says 'you're not very good' is loud."

Greta also revealed that she doesn't plan to act in her own films. She shared, "I like being in the hands of the director and giving them what they want. That's why I've never acted in my films and never want to. I like giving over. I would deny the pleasure of both things if I did that."

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile, Margot Robbie previously revealed that she hopes people "form an opinion" of "Barbie", even if they don't like the movie. The Hollywood star, who plays the titular character in the movie, told Entertainment Tonight, "I am just so excited. We're at the point of sharing it with the world."

"There's always that thing when you make a movie and you love it and you care about it so much and you hope that people are gonna like it and even see it. Like even if they don't like it, I just hope they see it and get to form an opinion. But I feel like so many people are gonna see this movie that it's really exciting," she continued.

Margot also praised the film's director. She said, "It really is Greta's vision. I mean, the vision for 'Barbie' obviously started 64 years ago, but Greta bringing it into the world today in the way that only Greta Gerwig can is what makes this movie worth making right now."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Hannah Spearritt Opens Up About 'Worst Mistake' of Her Life

Drake Vows to Pay Fan's Medical Bills After Revealing His 'Craziest' Health Issue
Related Posts
Greta Gerwig Won't Miss Out on Chance of Directing a Bond Film

Greta Gerwig Won't Miss Out on Chance of Directing a Bond Film

Greta Gerwig Quietly Welcomed 'Wise Little Baby' Months Ago

Greta Gerwig Quietly Welcomed 'Wise Little Baby' Months Ago

Greta Gerwig Dishes on Growing Up With Undiagnosed ADHD

Greta Gerwig Dishes on Growing Up With Undiagnosed ADHD

Greta Gerwig to Make at Least 2 'Chronicles of Narnia' Films, Unlikely to Return for 'Barbie' Sequel

Greta Gerwig to Make at Least 2 'Chronicles of Narnia' Films, Unlikely to Return for 'Barbie' Sequel

Latest News
Greta Gerwig Reflects on 'Painful' Process of Film-Making
  • Oct 09, 2023

Greta Gerwig Reflects on 'Painful' Process of Film-Making

Hannah Spearritt Opens Up About 'Worst Mistake' of Her Life
  • Oct 09, 2023

Hannah Spearritt Opens Up About 'Worst Mistake' of Her Life

Rich Paul Thinks Adele May Find His Memoir 'Difficult' to Read
  • Oct 09, 2023

Rich Paul Thinks Adele May Find His Memoir 'Difficult' to Read

Drake Vows to Pay Fan's Medical Bills After Revealing His 'Craziest' Health Issue
  • Oct 09, 2023

Drake Vows to Pay Fan's Medical Bills After Revealing His 'Craziest' Health Issue

Blac Chyna and Tokyo Toni Happily Dance While Celebrating Mom's Birthday
  • Oct 09, 2023

Blac Chyna and Tokyo Toni Happily Dance While Celebrating Mom's Birthday

Rihanna Is Unfazed by Drake's Diss, Showing PDA With A$AP Rocky at Birthday Bash
  • Oct 09, 2023

Rihanna Is Unfazed by Drake's Diss, Showing PDA With A$AP Rocky at Birthday Bash

Most Read
Priscilla Presley Biopic Was Filmed 'Out of Order' in Just 30 Days
Movie

Priscilla Presley Biopic Was Filmed 'Out of Order' in Just 30 Days

'The Exorcist: Believer' Director Laments That People Have Become 'Desensitised' to Horror

'The Exorcist: Believer' Director Laments That People Have Become 'Desensitised' to Horror

'The Exorcist: Believer' Director Discusses Building 'Road Map' for New Trilogy

'The Exorcist: Believer' Director Discusses Building 'Road Map' for New Trilogy

Bradley Cooper Needed Five Hours of Makeup to Transform Into 'Maestro' Role

Bradley Cooper Needed Five Hours of Makeup to Transform Into 'Maestro' Role

Martin Scorsese Was Not Welcomed in Hollywood During Early Career

Martin Scorsese Was Not Welcomed in Hollywood During Early Career

'Pacific Rim: Uprising' Compared to 'Home Movies From Your Ex-Wife' by Guillermo del Toro

'Pacific Rim: Uprising' Compared to 'Home Movies From Your Ex-Wife' by Guillermo del Toro

'The Exorcist: Believer' Scares Competitors Away at Box Office

'The Exorcist: Believer' Scares Competitors Away at Box Office

Greta Gerwig Reflects on 'Painful' Process of Film-Making

Greta Gerwig Reflects on 'Painful' Process of Film-Making