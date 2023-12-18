Nicki Minaj Jokingly Shares Son Papa Bear's Real Name

Instagram Celebrity

During her appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', the 'Pink Friday 2' artist is asked about the real name of her child, who is known as Papa Bear.

Dec 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Is Nicki Minaj ready to reveal the name of her son? During her appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen", the "Pink Friday 2" artist was asked about the real name of her child, who is known as Papa Bear.

Reading a fan's question for the femcee, host Andy questioned, "what is Papa Bear's name and why have you kept his name secret?" To that, Nicki said, "I'm ready to say his name," much to Andy's surprise and excitement.

"His name is Andy Cohen," the "Barbie World" spitter joked, prompting laughter from Andy who later did a high-five with the Trinidadian star. "I knew it! I knew it! I knew that kid looks like an Andy Cohen," he playfully responded.

During the episode, Nicki was also asked if she'd return as a judge on "American Idol". "How much money would it take for you to be a judge on 'American Idol' again?" Andy asked. Nicki took time to answer before she finally settled, "Well, uh... $30 [million]. Yeah."

Nicki joined Mariah Carey, Keith Urban and Randy Jackson as a judge in season 12 of the show back in 2013. The "Super Freaky Girl" raptress and the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer, however, immediately got into an argument over their different styles of critique.

That aside, Nicki recently made headlines after she appeared to confirm that she used Ozempic shots to lose some weight during an Instagram Live on Tuesday, December 14. Eagle-eyed fans noticed two containers to store used syringes, behind the femcee, who lost massive weight in the past year.

Upon the discovery, Internet users started to speculate that the receptacles were used to store her Ozempic shots. Nicki has yet to comment on the matter.

