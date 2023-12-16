Nicki Minaj Accidentally Features Alleged Ozempic Shots on Instagram Live

Instagram Celebrity

In other news related to the 'Pink Friday 2' artist, the 41-year-old Trinidadian star reveals on 'Watch What Happens Live' whether she'd return as a judge on 'American Idol'.

Dec 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj might make a huge slip-up during her recent Instagram Live. During the livestream on Thursday, December 14, the "Barbie World" hitmaker appeared to confirm that she used Ozempic shots to lose some weight.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed something behind the femcee, who lost massive weight in the past year. As people spotted two containers to store used syringes, they started to speculate that the receptacles were used to store her Ozempic shots.

Nicki has yet to comment on the accusations.

In other news related to Nicki, the Trinidadian star revealed whether she'd return as a judge on "American Idol". The raptress discussed the matter while playing "Plead the Fifth" segment during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" that aired on Thursday.

"How much money would it take for you to be a judge on 'American Idol' again?" host Andy questioned. Nicki took time to answer before she finally settled, "Well, uh... $30 [million]. Yeah."

Nicki served as one of the judges on the singing competition series in its season 12 back in 2013. She joined fellow musicians Mariah Carey, Keith Urban and Randy Jackson. Mariah and Nicki, however, immediately got into an argument over their different styles of critique.

One of the biggest moments was when the "Anaconda" rapper told the "Reflection" singer, "Maybe I should just get off the f**king panel" before walking off the set. The production was forced to get shut down as things got too heated.

At the time, TMZ shared leaked video from the same audition featuring Nicki cussing out Mariah. "This is one of the best, most passionate, dynamic and invested judging panels we've ever had," a representative from "American Idol" said in a statement. "We love and support all of the judges and the fantastic work they are doing, and we can't imagine a better group to find the next 'American Idol'."

As for Mariah, the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer said that working with Nicki was like "going to work every day in hell with Satan." Despite their feud, Nicki told Ellen DeGeneres that she loved being on the show, saying that she "wouldn't trade it for the world" and that "it was a great learning experience, honestly."

