Kendall Jenner Looks Somber in First Sighting After Bad Bunny Split

The 28-year-old supermodel looks downcast when she is pictured for the first time after news that she and the Puerto Rican artist had broken up hit the web.

Dec 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kendall Jenner appeared to be in low spirits in a new outing in Aspen. The model looked somber when she was pictured for the first time after news that she and Bad Bunny had broken up hit the web.

Obtained by Daily Mail, the photos saw "The Kardashians" star stepping out of what seemed to be her hotel where she's staying in Aspen, Colorado. During the Sunday, December 17 outing, the catwalk beauty sported a stern face while looking cozy in a gray sweater, black pants and brown Ugg boots.

The 28-year-old star, who joined Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin for breakfast, went makeup free and covered her face with a pair of black sunglasses. As for her hair, the daughter of Kris Jenner styled it in cute pigtails.

Later that night, the Vogue cover girl traded her low-key appearance in the morning for a glam-up look for a dinner outing at the Catch Steakhouse with the Biebers. She donned a lavish white maxi coat over a black turtleneck and black pants.

The sighting came after PEOPLE reported that Kendall and Bad Bunny called it quits after dating for less than a year. "Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately and things slowly started to fizzle out between them," an insider told the publication.

"They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn't be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go," the unnamed informant continued. "They have crazy busy schedules and know they're still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down."

The informant went on noting that there "isn't any negativity between them and they still want the best for one another," adding, "Kendall's family still thinks highly of him."

The source further explained, "They just want her to be with whoever makes her happy, treats her with love and respect, and someone that understands and can handle the attention that comes along with dating her with poise and grace."

While Kendall has yet to comment on the split reports, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum hinted at her breakup from the "Un Serano Vin Ti" artist in November. At the time, she wrote a cryptic message which read, "What's meant for me, will simply find me."

