 

Michael Rapaport Calls Kanye West an 'Embarrassment' to His Late Mom Donda

Putting the 46-year-old Chicago rapper on blast, the actor goes off on the Yeezy designer and calls the hip-hop musician a 'fat pile of s**t' and a 'washed up' artist.

  • Dec 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Michael Rapaport didn't hold back in a recent rant against Kanye West. Putting the Chicago rapper on blast, the actor went off on Ye and called the musician a "fat pile of s**t" and a "washed up" artist.

"You fat pile of s**t. You fat, washed up pile of s**t. What are you - CIA? FBI? You a fed, you fat f**k? You fat bloated f**k," Michael, who is a vocal supporter of Israel, said in a video. "Jewish people are going through enough. We don't need your fat f**king dusty a** saying anything."

He later name-dropped Ye's late mom Donda West, who died of coronary artery disease in 2007. "If your mother was still alive, she'd be embarrassed. You're an embarrassment to Donda. You got a new record coming out? Brick. No one's f**king with your music. You look like s**t and I bet you smell like s**t too," the actor went on fuming.

Michael's rant came after Ye made headlines for his own during a listening party for his and Ty Dolla $ign's new album "Vultures" in Las Vegas. "N***a just cause I had a car, n***a. F**k everybody, n***a. That's what I'm trying to say to you n***as right f**king now, n***a," he said.

"Drake, this is what you been waiting for. Jay-Z, this is what you been waiting for. Adidas, this is what you been waiting for. [Kim Kardashian], this is what you been waiting for. n***as be hanging around these n***as for the money on some Mike Rubin s**t," Kanye continued.

He also told the crowd, "It's 60 million of us in America, 60 million Jews in the world. 50 percent of our deaths is abortion, 25 per cent of us go to prison... raise your hand if you ever got an abortion. If we were in a Jewish... every mother would raise their hands."

"Who's going to make the hospitals, though? He's a Zionist, [Donald Trump]. This is what I've been trying to tell you. Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye, third party, sponsor that! They can't f**king touch me because God cover me," he added. Telling the crowd to "shut the f**k up," he said, "I dont give a f**k about life or death, I get visitation with my kids," before adding, "F**k Balenciaga."

