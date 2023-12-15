 

Bradley Cooper Purchases New Pennsylvania Home Near Gigi Hadid's Family Farm

The 'Maestro' star and director, who has been rumored dating the model, has reportedly bought a home near New Hope, Pennsylvania, where Gigi's mom Yolanda Hadid owns a $4 million horse farm.

  Dec 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bradley Cooper seemingly wants to get closer to Gigi Hadid and her family. The actor has reportedly purchased a new home near the model's family farm amid their ongoing dating speculation.

Per the Page Six report, the nine-time Academy Award nominee just bought the house in Bucks County. The new house is located near New Hope, Pennsylvania, where Gigi's mom Yolanda Hadid owns a $4 million horse farm.

Bradley has strong ties to the Keystone state. He was born in Abington Township, near Philadelphia. He graduated from Germantown Academy and even attended his high school reunion back in November.

During their romantic getaway last month, the 48-year-old Hollywood star and the 28-year-old catwalk beauty stayed in the area at the luxe River House at Odette's hotel. A source said in the same month, "Their relationship is on steroids. It's getting serious very quickly."

Gigi has had her own farmhouse near New Hope, which she purchased with her ex Zayn Malik prior to their split 2021. It's unclear if she still owns the farm.

As for her relationship with Bradley, it was first revealed in October after they were seen having dinner together at trendy West Village spot Via Carota. On December 6, Gigi was seen visiting her rumored boyfriend at work as he was serving meals at a food truck.

The "Maestro" star and director was working at Danny & Coop's Cheesesteaks food truck in New York City. During his shift, Gigi arrived at the food truck with a number of her pals, including actress Laura Dern. Gigi was pictured ordering a cheesesteak and taking a huge bite of the meal, which was served on a paper plate.

The "American Sniper" star also received a visit from his ex Irina Shayk and their daughter Lea De Seine. The actor looked cheerful as he was greeting Irina and Lea as his special guests.

