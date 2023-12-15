Nicki Minaj Fires Back at Journalist Over Shady Comment Following Kai Cenat Twitch Appearance

Instagram Music

The 'Pink Friday 2' artist doesn't hesitate to slam Elliot Wilson, who previously shared his sarcastic take on her appearance on the popular streamer's Twitch.

Dec 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj was forced to defend herself after being dissed by journalist Elliot Wilson. The "Pink Friday 2" artist didn't hesitate to put the journalist on blast for his shady comment following her appearance on Kai Cenat's Twitch.

Nicki wrote on her X page on Thursday, December 14, "Elliot if you'd spit [Jay-Z] dikk out for one second, you'd be able to be happy for the new comers. Isn't that how y'all tried to tarnish my image? By saying I'm not welcoming new btchs in? Did songs with all of them tho. Why you not happy for a young black man like Kai. Tmrw btch."

In a follow-up post, Nicki called out DJ Envy who admitted to blackballing her music back in 2019. "Remember how cocky dj envy was when he was saying he black balls my music on the radio? Ask yourself how a DJ could get away w/that behavior," she said. "Then I remember him selling them busted houses & I have to laugh… We prayed, envy. 1 by 1… God will show y'all that you are NOT GOD."

The "Barbie World" hitmaker's tweet was in response to Elliot's subliminal tweet aimed at the femcee. He previously took to his account to share his sarcastic take on Nicki and Kai's team-up by posting a picture of Nicki twerking with the online streamer and his folks cheering behind her.

"Hip Hop Journalism," so he simply captioned the picture. Fans assumed that Elliot seemingly insinuated that artists nowadays promoted their new stuff in a less valuable way, such as an online stream on Twitch, instead of a proper sit-down interview.

The Barbz quickly defended Nicki upon catching wind of the tweet. "Sir … you're old news, this is the new wave.. KEEP UP!" one urged. Another wrote, "Nicki went & HAD FUN. It was about good vibes anybody hating on the stream is a HATER GAGGGG."

"I'm glad she allowed people to see who she truly is instead of watching a boring interview that we saw her do 100x already!" one other noted. "She was able to be herself & ppl that didn't like her can see she's human & fun."

