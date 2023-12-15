Tori Spelling Details Why Her Eldes Son Had to Unergo Foot Surgery

 

Liam's hospitalization arrived amid Tori's financial and marital woes since the State of California Franchise Tax Board reportedly filed several tax liens against the actress' Calabasas home last month.

  • Dec 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tori Spelling revealed that her eldest son, Liam, has undergone foot surgery earlier this week. In an Instagram Story post, the Donna Martin depicter on "Beverly Hills, 90210" also detailed why the teenager needed to procedure.

Making use of Instagram Story on Thursday, December 14, the 50-year-old first shared a photo of Liam and his pediatrician. "Surgery was a success thx to Dr. Gifford our amazing foot & ankle surgeon and her team at Thousand Oaks Surgical Hospital. AND, HE EVEN GOT A VISIT FROM Dr. Saul my kids pediatrician since babes! D. Saul is our family!"

In a separate post, Tori explained, "The recovery process begins. It's going to be a long journey but we take it day by day." She added, "Thx to everyone for checking in with Liam and sending him messages and calls and [love] and humor before and after his surgery. Mean alot to him. He felt so loved."

  Editors' Pick

The actress went on to elaborate how Liam ended up having surgery. "To everyone that's asked…Liam fell down the stairs at home and has been in pain and immobile since 6 weeks + Liam's navicular accessory fractured bone in right foot needed to be removed and then tendon reattached to his main bone with a metal hook rod," she noted.

Liam's hospitalization arrived amid Tori' financial and marital woes. In November, the State of California Franchise Tax Board reportedly filed several tax liens against the actress' Calabasas home because she purportedly owes almost $100,000 in unpaid taxes. The Blast revealed that until Tori fully pays the liens, interest and fees will continue to accrue.

Tori's relationship with estranged husband Dean McDermott also got worse as she was allegedly "hurt" and "upset" after her estranged husband claimed that he was under the influence of alcohol and drugs when he announced their split earlier this year.

