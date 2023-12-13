Mama June Gets Custody of Late Anna Cardwell's Kid Amid Mental Struggles After Daughter's Death

Cover Images/Instagram/Roger Wong Celebrity

A few days after announcing the passing of her daughter, the 'Mama June: From Not to Hot' star reportedly plans to be her 11-year-old grandchild's legal guardian.

AceShowbiz - Mama June a.k.a. June Shannon apparently is taking over the role as a caregiver of Anna Cardwell's kid. A few days after announcing the passing of Anna, June, who used to star on "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" with her late daughter, reportedly took custody of one of her grandchildren.

Speaking to TMZ, a number of family sources spilled that Mama June is "currently in custody of Anna's 11-year-old daughter" named Kaitlyn. The sources also unveiled that the 44-year-old is planning to "become Kaitlyn's legal guardian."

The sources went on to reveal that Mama June has "a very close bond" with Kaitlyn, who is her first grandchild. Their connection led everyone in the family to support Kaitlyn living with her at her house and think that the decision is "the best situation" for the young kid.

In addition to Kaitlyn, Anna was a mother to another daughter named Kylee, who is currently 8 years old. About where Kylee lives following Anna's passing, the insiders assured that Kylee is "now living with her biological father" Michael. The insiders said that Anna's family "had a plan in place for Kylee to move in with her dad should something happen to Anna."

The insiders also noted that Kaitlyn and Kylee have "a very close relationship" with Anna's partner Eldridge Toney, whom she secretly married back in March. Despite not being the girls' biological father, Eldridge reportedly "will continue to be involved in both their lives." Furthermore, Kaitlyn and Kylee, who are close to one another, allegedly "will continue to see each other."

Previously, Mama June announced that Anna took her last breath on Saturday, December 9 at the age of 29 after losing her battle with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma. In the wake of her daughter's death, Mama June admitted that she is she is "emotionally and mentally mindf**ked."

"My mind is so emotionally and mentally mindf–ked right now," she candidly shared in a video published via TikTok on Monday, December 11. "It's so quiet in here, the machines aren't running, [Anna is] not sitting in here watching cooking shows, and it's just so quiet. The chair that she was in, nobody is sitting in it right now because it has a blanket and a pillow that she used, and that's where she passed away at."

Mama June later invited her viewers to see Anna for the last time during a public memorial service on Wednesday. "At [the] White Columns funeral home in Gordon, Georgia, we are allowing y'all to come from 2 to 3 o'clock for visitation. At 3 o'clock, her service will happen … it will be a short but amazing service," she said.

