 

'Big Bang Theory' Star Kate Micucci Reveals She Underwent Surgery After Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Making use of social media, the 'Big Bang Theory' actress declares that it was a 'surprise' when she was diagnosed with lung cancer as she claims that she doesn't smoke.

  • Dec 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kate Micucci has been diagnosed with cancer. While revealing her health problem via social media, the actress portraying Lucy on "The Big Bang Theory" also spilled that she went under the knife to remove the cancer cell.

On Friday, December 8, the 43-year-old actress made use of her TikTok page to give an update on her health. In a video, she said, "Hey everybody, this is not a TikTok. It's a sick talk." In the clip, she could be seen wearing a green robe and a pair of clear glasses while lying on a hospital bed.

Kate went on to say, "Um, I'm in the hospital. It's because I had lung cancer surgery yesterday." She recalled, "They caught it really early. It's really weird because I've never smoked a cigarette in my life so uh, you know, it was a surprise. But I guess it happens."

Though so, the actress of "The Little Hours" also had good news to share. She exclaimed, "And so the greatest news is they caught it early, they got it out." She went on to assure her fans by saying, "I'm all good," and putting one of her thumbs up in front of the camera as she flashed her radiant smile.

"It's been a little bit of a trip," Kate continued. About her plans for the near future, she explained, "And I'll probably be moving slow for a few weeks, but then I'll be back at it." She further expressed her excitement, "Can't wait to be painting more. Which I'll be painting soon, I think. Why am I still talking? Cause I'm on drugs."

Near the end of the clip, the actress of "The Last Laugh" was documented walking through a hallway at the hospital. At one point, she complimented the interior of the building, "I gotta say, the artwork here is pretty nice."

Kate was additionally seen showing off her meal, including a banana and a small box of cereal. In the snap, she smiled from ear-to-ear as she held the banana and paper box in both of her hands. Along with the footage, she wrote in the caption, "An update on what I've been up to #sicktok #hospital #imokay #solucky #sendinglove."

