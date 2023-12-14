Shannen Doherty Disputes Claims She and Kurt Iswarienko Had Separated Before His Alleged Affair

Cover Images/INFphoto.com Celebrity

Responding to a new report citing sources close to Kurt who claim that her estranged husband had informed her about his new relationship, the 'Charmed' alum insists that her version is 'the truth.'

AceShowbiz - Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko apparently have different account of the timeline of their relationship. After the actress accused her estranged husband of cheating on her while they were still together, sources close to him claimed that they had been separated before she found out his relationship with another woman, but Shannen insisted that her version is "the truth."

On Tuesday, December 12, TMZ published a report that debunked the "Charmed" alum's initial claims. The sources told the outlet that Shannen and Kurt had actually been living separate lives for 2 years before her January 2023 surgery.

Kurt had allegedly informed Shannen about starting a new relationship with someone else while they were living in different states. The sources said Kurt told Shannen about his new relationship just after New Year's 2023.

It's said that the former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star suffered a fall a few days after Kurt told her about his relationship, so she was sent for an MRI. That's when doctors discovered her brain tumor and then she had the surgery.

Getting a heads-up of the article before it was published, Shannen quickly shut down the story. Making use of her Instagram account, she doubled down on her version. "Let's Be Clear, the truth matters. I just received a disturbing phone call that @tmz_tv was going to run a story about me," she wrote on Tuesday. "The story supposedly comes from my husbands friends (soon to be ex) that he told me two years ago he was cheating on me and we have had an open marriage."

"This is an absolute lie," the 52-year-old stated, adding, "I will address the marriage and affair further on @letsbeclearpod." Blasting the website, she continued, "In the meantime …. @tmz_tv please do more due diligence and to the 'friends/girifriend' who tried to put this story out, I realize you're scared of the truth but trying to circumvent it with lies will get you nowhere."

In her post, Shannen included a screenshot of text messages that basically told her what the "sources" said about her relationship with Kurt. "disputing her claims that he had been carrying on an affair for two years," the text read. "Sources close to him claim they had been living separate lives for 2 years before her Jan 2023 surgery and he had been upfront about starting a new relationship with someone else while they were living in different states."

Shannen Doherty refuted TMZ's report about the end of her relationship with Kurt Iswarienko.

Previously, Shannen revealed on her new podcast "Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty" that her estranged husband "had been carrying on an affair for two years." She recounted, "I went into that surgery early in the morning and I went in after I found out that my marriage was essentially over."

She also said that her ex wanted to be beside her leading up to the operation, but she wouldn't allow it. "He wanted to go, I couldn't go into that surgery with him there. I felt so betrayed," she admitted. "At the end of the day, I just felt so incredibly unloved by someone I was with for 14 years, by someone I loved with all my heart."

