Alyssa Milano's Mom Denies Shannen Doherty's Claim About Separating Star From Holly Marie Combs

Upon learning that Shannen accused her of separating the star from Holly, Lin Milano explains her side of the story and responds to other claims made by Shannen.

Dec 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lin Milano has broken her silence on Shannen Doherty's recent allegation leveled at her. Upon learning that Shannen accused her of separating the star from Holly Marie Combs, the mother of Alyssa Milano shut down the claim.

Speaking to TMZ on Tuesday, December 12, Lin "categorically denied" Shannen's allegation. She also questioned "how it would have been even possible for them to block Shannen from entering a hospital room."

Furthermore, Lin refuted Shannen's claim suggesting that Lin and her daughter Alyssa attempted "to create a weird wedge between" Shannen and Holly while the three stars were working for their series titled "Charmed". Lin explained to the outlet that she "couldn't have possibly been meddling" during the production of the show "because she wasn't on set daily" as she "had her own business to focus on" and Alyssa "was grown."

During the chat, Lin responded to Shannen's remarks on "competitiveness" between the latter and Alyssa. Lin told the outlet that the executive producer of "Charmed", Aaron Spelling, had equal love for the two actresses "so there was no need for tension between them."

In the same interview, Lin gave an insight into her relationship with Holly. Noting that Holly "oftentimes came over for dinner as her parents didn't live near," she revealed that she "was merely great friends" with Holly. In addition, she shared that she got closer to Holly during the actress' pregnancy.

Elsewhere in the chat, Lin stated that she "is sad" upon learning that Shannen "feels this way in her heart." She also said that she "is sorry [Shannen]'s going through her cancer battle alone without parents to support her." Not stopping there, she sent her best wishes for Shannen.

Lin's response came after Shannen blamed Lin and Alyssa for her rift with Holly. In the Monday, December 11 episode of "Let's Be Clear" podcast, the 52-year-old actress told Holly, "It was really interesting of [her] trying to pull you away from me."

"Hospitals scared me to death," Shannen added. "I waited 24 hours after your surgery to go and then it wasn't even easy for me to get in. I was being told I couldn't even get in. Alyssa and her mom were blocking people from seeing you and at the time you didn't know."

Shannen continued, "I remember you texted me, 'Dude are you going to come and see me?' I also felt my anger at the situation of not being allowed to come see you and how a sort of family had swooped in and caused a weird divide between the two of us that continued throughout season two, where I think I cried every single night."

Shannen starred in the "Charmed" show's first three seasons alongside Alyssa and Holly. During production of the series' second season, Holly underwent a surgery to remove a tumor. However, Shannen claimed that Lin and Alyssa tried to block her from seeing Holly following the procedure.

