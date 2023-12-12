Cardi B Flaunts Dramatic Hair Transformation Amid Split From Offset

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Bodak Yellow' raptress, who recently confirmed that she and the former Migos rapper have called it quits, surprises the public when she debuts her new hairstyle.

Dec 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has debuted her new look amid her split from Offset. The "Bodak Yellow" raptress, who recently confirmed that she and the former Migos rapper have called it quits, flaunted her dramatic hair transformation.

In a series of pictures that she uploaded on her Instagram account on Monday, December 11, it could be seen that the 31-year-old hip-hop artist traded her long black hair for a short pixie cut with bangs covering her forehead. The photos were taken when she was out and about in Los Angeles three days prior.

For the public outing, Cardi put on a busty display in a flannel shirt that came with two different brown and purple checkered patterns. The top had a very plunging V-neckline and cutouts on its two long sleeves. She also donned a pair of oversized light blue denim pants, which also served as a pair of pointed-toe high heels.

In addition, the raptress carried a brown Birkin bag from Hermes and polished her long fingernails in a bright red color. For her makeup, she sported bold smokey eyeshadow and very long eyelashes. She apparently ditched her sparkling jewelry.

The post came one day after Cardi confirmed that she and Offset have separated. During an Instagram Live on Sunday night, December 10, she told her viewers, "I've been single for a minute now." During the same livestream, she shared her plan for the near future, "I wanna start 2024, like, fresh, open. I don't know. I'm curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah, I'm excited."

Recently, Offset, who allegedly cheated on Cardi with Chrisean Rock, made fans believe that he subtly reacted to the infidelity rumors in his new Instagram post. On Monday, he uploaded a series of photos from his performance during the In The Mix event. Along with the snaps, he wrote in the caption of the post, "Elevation is [a key emoji]."

Cardi and Offset tied the knot back in 2017. Around one year later, they welcomed their daughter Kulture. They broke up that same year reportedly due to him being unfaithful. In early 2019, she revealed that they were "working things out." Though so, she filed for divorce in 2020 before calling off the proceedings months later. The two also share 2-year-old son Wave together.

You can share this post!