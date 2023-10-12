Prince William 'Utterly Condemned' Hamas' Attack on Israel

Instagram Celebrity

Through a spokesperson, the Prince and Princess of Wales shares in a new statement that they are 'profoundly distressed' by the terrorist attack upon Israel.

AceShowbiz - Prince William and Kate Middleton are "profoundly distressed" by the terrorist attack upon Israel. The royal couple have "utterly condemned" Hamas' attack upon the country, which is reported to have killed more than 1000 people, and noted that the "horrors" committed by the group will leave a lasting effect of "grief, fear and anger" on the country.

A spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales said, "The Prince and Princess of Wales are profoundly distressed by the devastating events that have unfolded in the past days. The horrors inflicted by Hamas's terrorist attack upon Israel are appalling; they utterly condemn them. As Israel exercises its right of self defense, all Israelis and Palestinians will continue to be stalked by grief, fear and anger in the time to come."

Prince William and Kate, both 41, are said to be "holding all victims in their hearts and minds" and are continuing to "hope" for a "better future" despite the anarchy. Their Royal Highnesses hold all the victims, their families and their friends in their hearts and minds. The spokesperson added, "Those The Prince of Wales met in 2018 overwhelmingly shared a common hope that of a better future."In the midst of such terrible suffering, The Prince and Princess continue to share that hope without reservation.

King Charles is also said to be "extremely concerned" about the situation and has sent his "thoughts and prayers" to those suffering. A spokesperson for the monarch said, "This is a situation His Majesty is extremely concerned about, and he has asked to be kept actively updated. His thoughts and prayers are with all of those suffering, particularly those who have lost loved ones, but also those actively involved as we speak. "His Majesty is appalled by and condemns the barbaric acts of terrorism in Israel," the spokesperson added.

