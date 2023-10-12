 

Cher's Boyfriend AE Changes Her Perspective on Dating Younger Man

The 77-year-old singer admits that she understands people might think their romance is 'doomed,' but she claims it doesn't matter how long their relationship lasts as she is having so much fun.

AceShowbiz - Cher had decided she was "too old" to go out with a "really younger" man before she met Alexander "A.E." Edwards. The 77-year-old singer met the 37-year-old producer "for about 15 minutes" at a Paris Fashion Week event a year ago and she was stunned when a mutual friend gave him her number, but love blossomed between them and she was happy to break her dating rules because her beau is "just so special."

She told [u=https://people.com/cher-talks-boyfriend-alexander-ae-edwards-never-too-late-to-find-love-exclusive-8350229]PEOPLEu], "It was really shocking, because people just don't give out my number. I had been telling all my friends, 'We're too old to go out with really younger men, and I will never fall in love on text.' So I did what I said not to do! I hate when people say people are special, but lots of people say I'm special, so I can say that he's special."

While Cher understands people might think their romance is "doomed," she doesn't care how long their relationship lasts because she is having so much fun. She said, "No matter what happens, I love being with him. He makes me laugh, and we have fun. What I learned is that it's never too late."

"If you wrote out all the statistics, you would go, 'Well, this is doomed.' But we've been together a year, and if it was just a year, it would've been worth it. I've had the best time. If you have happiness, you can't think about how long it's going to last," she says. "You have to think about, 'How does it feel?' and live in the moment."

The "Believe" hitmaker is "not surprised" their 40-year age gap has attracted so much attention. She explained, "Alexanders got diamond teeth, tattoos, white hair, and he's way younger. He's a beautiful man. Also, I think it's fun to be interested in somebody else's love life!"

And the couple's relationship isn't just personal as AE produced Cher's new festive track "Drop Top Sleigh Ride". She gushed, "He's a great producer. I let him do 'Drop Top Sleigh'. That's a hard thing to do when you are in love with someone and then you say, 'OK, here, take this record and do what you want with it.' But I had faith. And I was so thrilled."

