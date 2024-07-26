Ana Navarro Defends Kamala Harris Against Critics With Melania Trump's Risque Photo

Cover Images/JOHN NACION/POOL Celebrity

In response to Republican criticism over the Vice President's dating history, the political commentator and TV host shares a revealing photo of the former first lady.

AceShowbiz - In response to Republican criticism over Vice President Kamala Harris' dating history, political commentator Ana Navarro shared a revealing photo of former first lady Melania Trump and a photo of the Trumps with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"Some Republicans are out-there on TV and social media making vile sexual remarks about Kamala Harris and wanting to make her dating history an issue," Navarro wrote. "Bring it on. I've never seen naked pics of @kamalaharris or her spouse."

Navarro's post comes after Harris, who is running for president, has faced criticism for her previous relationships with television host Montel Williams and former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown. Far-right activist Laura Loomer has claimed that Harris was an escort and "sucked Willie Brown's penis" for political power.

Navarro's defense of Harris also echoes the sentiments expressed by rapper Cardi B, who questioned the relevance of Harris' personal life to her professional qualifications.

The controversy over Harris' dating history has garnered attention from other sources as well. House Speaker Mike Johnson has urged Republican caucus members to refrain from attacking Harris' race and gender.

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama has yet to endorse Harris' candidacy. Sources claim that Obama believes Harris cannot win and is displeased with Biden's premature announcement.