Kim﻿ Kardashian 'Devastated' by 'Horrific Images' of Hamas Attack on Israel

Instagram Celebrity

When addressing the terror attack that is reported to have killed more than 1000 people, the 'Kardashians' star claims that she's 'particularly sensitive' to the issue because of her heritage.

Oct 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is "particularly sensitive" to terrorism because of her heritage. The 42-year-old reality star has spoken out on Hamas' attack upon Israel, which is reported to have killed more than 1000 people, and has been left "devastated" by the "horrific images" seen around the world but wants those suffering to know they are "not alone" amid the terror.

In a statement posted to Instagram, she said, "A message to my Jewish friends and family. I love you. I support you. I have heard about how scared you feel during this time, and I want you to know you are not alone in this."

"My heart is broken seeing the videos of these babies and families being terrorized and murdered in front of the whole world! As human beings with a heart, how can anyone not be devastated by these horrific images that we will never be able to unsee?" she noted. "Brutal terrorism has taken innocent lives and now both Israeli and Palestinian civilians are suffering and paying the greatest price there is."

The SKIMS founder continued, "As an Armenian, I am particularly sensitive to these issues because I have been talking about the Armenian Genocide for years, and now, after months of blockade with minimal media coverage and no external support, Armenians are the victims of an ethnic cleansing themselves in Artsakh. They are in this moment also suffering from an extreme humanitarian crisis, and there are still prisoners of war being held captive or missing."

"The Kardashians" star went on to urge her 364 million followers to remember that they should "always have room for compassion towards innocent victims" who are just caught up in the anarchy. She said, "No matter who's side you are on, or how you have been triggered by the horrors of these past few days, our hearts should always have room for compassion towards innocent victims caught in the cross hairs of warring over power, politics, religion, race, and ethnicity."

She also sent her prayers to those affected by the terror attack, saying, "Although I know there is nothing, I can do to personally get rid of the pain of those who are suffering, my family and I are praying for the safe return of hostages, for those that have died and their affected families, for peace for all the innocent, and for the perpetrators of this indefensible violence to be brought to justice."

Kim concluded her statement by tasking her followers to "reach out" to their loved ones to check in on them and begged them not to "judge" others on whether they choose to speak out in a time of crisis. She said, "My call to action today, something that we can all do, is simply to reach out to your friends, colleagues, and those in your community, those who are hurting, no matter what side they are on, check in on them and tell them you love them. I also ask that, during difficult times like these, not to judge who is or isn't speaking out, because everyone should be allowed to deal with times of crisis in the way that they feel most comfortable, whether it be privately or publicly. Prayers and Peace always."

