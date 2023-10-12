Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Doesn't Have Plan to File for Divorce Despite Splitting From Will Smith

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

According to the 'Red Table Talk' host, there were 'a lot of things' that caused a fracture in her relationship with Will, saying, 'I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying.'

AceShowbiz - Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have been separated for around five years now. However, the "Girls Trip" actress declared that she has no plan to file for divorce from her husband after they decided to call it quits in 2016.

The 52-year-old confirmed the news in a preview of an NBC News and "Today" show special tied to her upcoming memoir, "Worthy". When host Hoda Kotb said, "It was not a divorce on paper, but it was a divorce," the mom of two agreed, adding that she and the Oscar winner "live separately."

Of why she and Will have never formally announced their split, Jada explained, "I think just not being ready yet." She then noted, "Still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership, right, and in regards to how do we present that to people, you know? And we hadn't figured that out."

According to Jada, there were "a lot of things" that caused a fracture in her relationship with Will. "I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be," she shared.

Jada went on to stress that she has no plans to make their separation legal. "I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. And I just haven't been able to break that promise," she said.

In 2021, Jada reluctantly confirmed her relationship with August Alsina on her now-defunct Facebook show, "Red Table Talk." She said, "I got into a different kind of ‘entanglement' with August," while also admitting she and Smith were separated at the time. She further clarified, "It was a relationship, absolutely."

