 

Travis Kelce's Mom Feels Like in 'Alternate Universe' Hanging Out With Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's Mom Feels Like in 'Alternate Universe' Hanging Out With Taylor Swift
Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Celebrity

Donna Kelce admits it's been a surreal experience getting so much public attention due to her son's dating rumors with the pop star, adding, 'It's something I've never been involved with before.'

  • Oct 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Travis Kelce's mom feels she is in an "alternate universe" hanging out with Taylor Swift. The NFL star is believed to have been romancing the "Bad Blood" hitmaker for the last few months and the 33-year-old pop star has been spending time with his mother Donna Kelce watching his Kansas City Chiefs games, and the matriarch admitted it has been a surreal experience getting so much public attention.

Appearing on the "Got It From My Momma" podcast, Donna said, "I feel like I'm in an alternate universe, because it's something I've never been involved with before."

Donna admitted the last few weeks have been a "whirlwind" and she is surprised the speculation surrounding Travis and Taylor's rumored relationship has yet to die down. She said, "I thought it would be over at that point, but it seems to just continue, and every week just seems to trump the week before. So it's really kind of wild, a wild ride."

But Donna thinks it is "pretty cool" that some young girls have developed an interest in football as a result of Taylor's appearances in the crowd and admitted the NFL have been cashing in on the attention. She said, "All I can tell you is that the NFL is laughing all the way to the bank. You know what I'm saying? Good for them. They're getting the ramifications of everything. I can tell you this, that they've told me personally that the Kelce family has done more good PR for football than they could have paid a $1 million to a PR firm."

  Editors' Pick

Donna's comments came after Travis, 33, and his brother Jason Kelce, 35, joked they had been "put on the map" because of the "Lover" singer. The brothers announced on Wednesday, October 4, their "New Heights" podcast has reached No. 1 across various platforms thanks to what's been called the "Taylor effect."

Philadelphia Eagles star Jason said, "We are officially on the map. Both Travis and I have officially been put on the map." Travis replied, "Just when you think you been skatin' away from it." Crediting Taylor for the uplift in their numbers, Jason joked, "Nothing out of the ordinary from week tree, so can't really explain why the boost in viewership, but we appreciate you guys tuning in."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Fast Food on Cheat Day With Ben Affleck

Suki Waterhouse Says Robert Pattinson Romance Comes at Perfect Timing
Related Posts
Travis Kelce Blasts NFL's Overwhelming Coverage of Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce Blasts NFL's Overwhelming Coverage of Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce 'Focusing on Football' Despite Taylor Swift Romance Rumors

Travis Kelce 'Focusing on Football' Despite Taylor Swift Romance Rumors

Travis Kelce Cheekily Reacts to Mark Cuban's Dating Advice to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce Cheekily Reacts to Mark Cuban's Dating Advice to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce Praises Taylor Swift After She Supported Him at Football Game

Travis Kelce Praises Taylor Swift After She Supported Him at Football Game

Latest News
Suki Waterhouse Says Robert Pattinson Romance Comes at Perfect Timing
  • Oct 06, 2023

Suki Waterhouse Says Robert Pattinson Romance Comes at Perfect Timing

Blink-182 Pay Tribute to The Ramones in 'Dance With Me' Music Video
  • Oct 06, 2023

Blink-182 Pay Tribute to The Ramones in 'Dance With Me' Music Video

Travis Kelce's Mom Feels Like in 'Alternate Universe' Hanging Out With Taylor Swift
  • Oct 06, 2023

Travis Kelce's Mom Feels Like in 'Alternate Universe' Hanging Out With Taylor Swift

Ellen Burstyn Feels Being Left Out of Ageism in Hollywood
  • Oct 06, 2023

Ellen Burstyn Feels Being Left Out of Ageism in Hollywood

Sophia Loren Recovering 'Well' After Suffering Multiple Fractures From Fall
  • Oct 06, 2023

Sophia Loren Recovering 'Well' After Suffering Multiple Fractures From Fall

Travis Scott Tour Tickets Drop to $12 After Astroworld Tragedy
  • Oct 06, 2023

Travis Scott Tour Tickets Drop to $12 After Astroworld Tragedy

Most Read
Sexyy Red Leaves People Disgusted After Leaking Her Own Explicit Footage
Celebrity

Sexyy Red Leaves People Disgusted After Leaking Her Own Explicit Footage

Lil Meech Sparks Dating Rumors With XXXTentaction's Ex-GF

Lil Meech Sparks Dating Rumors With XXXTentaction's Ex-GF

Olivia Rodrigo Rocks Skimpy Red Tank Top in New Sultry Selfie

Olivia Rodrigo Rocks Skimpy Red Tank Top in New Sultry Selfie

Kylie Jenner Leaves Jordyn Woods Feeling 'Snubbed' for Skipping Her Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner Leaves Jordyn Woods Feeling 'Snubbed' for Skipping Her Birthday Party

Shocking Bodycam Footage Shows Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Childish War

Shocking Bodycam Footage Shows Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Childish War

Sexyy Red Shows Love for Donald Trump, Wants Him Back to Office

Sexyy Red Shows Love for Donald Trump, Wants Him Back to Office

Mario Lopez Says He'll Never Forget 'Very Awkward and Uncomfortable' Interview With Ben Affleck

Mario Lopez Says He'll Never Forget 'Very Awkward and Uncomfortable' Interview With Ben Affleck

Joan Baez Has 'No Animosity Left' Towards Bob Dylan: 'You Can't Blame Somebody Forever'

Joan Baez Has 'No Animosity Left' Towards Bob Dylan: 'You Can't Blame Somebody Forever'

Blac Chyna Swears Off Going Back to Adult Platform Due to Her Children

Blac Chyna Swears Off Going Back to Adult Platform Due to Her Children