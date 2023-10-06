 

Suki Waterhouse Says Robert Pattinson Romance Comes at Perfect Timing

Suki Waterhouse Says Robert Pattinson Romance Comes at Perfect Timing
Cover Images/Jennifer Graylock
Celebrity

The 31-year-old star also talks about moving in with the Edward Cullen depicter in 'Twilight' movies during her appearance on Apple's 'Driven Minds: A Type 7' podcast.

  • Oct 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Suki Waterhouse's boyfriend Robert Pattinson was "so accepting" when they moved in together. The couple have been dating since 2018 but they decided to take their relationship to the next level six months ago by setting up home together with the model/actress moving out of her solo apartment and into Pattinson's home, and she says he was incredibly patient after she brought "mess and chaos" with her.

Speaking on Apple's "Driven Minds: A Type 7" podcast, she explained, "I've been having such a crushing weight of anxiety because I've moved. I wasn't there for the move, so everything just got boxed up and sent ... [It was a challenge because] because I've moved in with my boyfriend now, and I always used to live alone. It doesn't feel like that much of a crazy thing."

"And I'm very lucky because he is so accepting of the mess and the chaos. He never says anything about it. He kind of thinks it's like, charming. So I'm very lucky for that," Suki further shared.

  Editors' Pick

The 31-year-old star went on to add the relationship came along at the right time for her after previous bad experiences with men left her vowing to stay single. She said, "I've been ghosted and broken up with after dating someone for a year, that was pretty bad. But it turned out to be brilliant because I took it like a bout of celibacy. [I dated people who were] just cheating on you all the time. It's really f**ked up."

However, she added of her romance with Pattinson, "Maybe for me, it was about actually feeling ready in a way that I haven't before, that I actually had something to give. I've sat with myself - have been in a couple of different kinds of relationships. I actually have something to share now. I have, like, a life that I'm proud of that I want to share with someone and I'm stable and I have my s*** together."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Travis Kelce's Mom Feels Like in 'Alternate Universe' Hanging Out With Taylor Swift

Victoria Beckham's Wedding Dress Prepared Years Before Nuptials
Related Posts
Suki Waterhouse Uses 'Loud' Personality to Fend Off Pressure to Lose Weight as Model

Suki Waterhouse Uses 'Loud' Personality to Fend Off Pressure to Lose Weight as Model

Suki Waterhouse Insists 'What We Wear Matters' Despite Feeling Most Beautiful When Naked

Suki Waterhouse Insists 'What We Wear Matters' Despite Feeling Most Beautiful When Naked

Suki Waterhouse Dishes on 'Colossal Heartbreak' That Left Her Humiliated and Depressed

Suki Waterhouse Dishes on 'Colossal Heartbreak' That Left Her Humiliated and Depressed

Suki Waterhouse Can't Believe She's Been 'So Happy' With Robert Pattinson for Five Years

Suki Waterhouse Can't Believe She's Been 'So Happy' With Robert Pattinson for Five Years

Latest News
Cher Unleashes First New Holiday Single 'DJ Play a Christmas Song'
  • Oct 06, 2023

Cher Unleashes First New Holiday Single 'DJ Play a Christmas Song'

Tom Brady Vows to Steer Clear From 'Drama' After Gisele Bundchen Divorce
  • Oct 06, 2023

Tom Brady Vows to Steer Clear From 'Drama' After Gisele Bundchen Divorce

Victoria Beckham's Wedding Dress Prepared Years Before Nuptials
  • Oct 06, 2023

Victoria Beckham's Wedding Dress Prepared Years Before Nuptials

Gwyneth Paltrow Dishes on Her Friendship With Chris Martin's Girlfriend Dakota Johnson
  • Oct 06, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow Dishes on Her Friendship With Chris Martin's Girlfriend Dakota Johnson

Suki Waterhouse Says Robert Pattinson Romance Comes at Perfect Timing
  • Oct 06, 2023

Suki Waterhouse Says Robert Pattinson Romance Comes at Perfect Timing

Blink-182 Pay Tribute to The Ramones in 'Dance With Me' Music Video
  • Oct 06, 2023

Blink-182 Pay Tribute to The Ramones in 'Dance With Me' Music Video

Most Read
Sexyy Red Leaves People Disgusted After Leaking Her Own Explicit Footage
Celebrity

Sexyy Red Leaves People Disgusted After Leaking Her Own Explicit Footage

Lil Meech Sparks Dating Rumors With XXXTentaction's Ex-GF

Lil Meech Sparks Dating Rumors With XXXTentaction's Ex-GF

Olivia Rodrigo Rocks Skimpy Red Tank Top in New Sultry Selfie

Olivia Rodrigo Rocks Skimpy Red Tank Top in New Sultry Selfie

Kylie Jenner Leaves Jordyn Woods Feeling 'Snubbed' for Skipping Her Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner Leaves Jordyn Woods Feeling 'Snubbed' for Skipping Her Birthday Party

Shocking Bodycam Footage Shows Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Childish War

Shocking Bodycam Footage Shows Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Childish War

Mario Lopez Says He'll Never Forget 'Very Awkward and Uncomfortable' Interview With Ben Affleck

Mario Lopez Says He'll Never Forget 'Very Awkward and Uncomfortable' Interview With Ben Affleck

Sexyy Red Shows Love for Donald Trump, Wants Him Back to Office

Sexyy Red Shows Love for Donald Trump, Wants Him Back to Office

Joan Baez Has 'No Animosity Left' Towards Bob Dylan: 'You Can't Blame Somebody Forever'

Joan Baez Has 'No Animosity Left' Towards Bob Dylan: 'You Can't Blame Somebody Forever'

Blac Chyna Swears Off Going Back to Adult Platform Due to Her Children

Blac Chyna Swears Off Going Back to Adult Platform Due to Her Children