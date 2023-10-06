Suki Waterhouse Says Robert Pattinson Romance Comes at Perfect Timing

Cover Images/Jennifer Graylock Celebrity

The 31-year-old star also talks about moving in with the Edward Cullen depicter in 'Twilight' movies during her appearance on Apple's 'Driven Minds: A Type 7' podcast.

Oct 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Suki Waterhouse's boyfriend Robert Pattinson was "so accepting" when they moved in together. The couple have been dating since 2018 but they decided to take their relationship to the next level six months ago by setting up home together with the model/actress moving out of her solo apartment and into Pattinson's home, and she says he was incredibly patient after she brought "mess and chaos" with her.

Speaking on Apple's "Driven Minds: A Type 7" podcast, she explained, "I've been having such a crushing weight of anxiety because I've moved. I wasn't there for the move, so everything just got boxed up and sent ... [It was a challenge because] because I've moved in with my boyfriend now, and I always used to live alone. It doesn't feel like that much of a crazy thing."

"And I'm very lucky because he is so accepting of the mess and the chaos. He never says anything about it. He kind of thinks it's like, charming. So I'm very lucky for that," Suki further shared.

The 31-year-old star went on to add the relationship came along at the right time for her after previous bad experiences with men left her vowing to stay single. She said, "I've been ghosted and broken up with after dating someone for a year, that was pretty bad. But it turned out to be brilliant because I took it like a bout of celibacy. [I dated people who were] just cheating on you all the time. It's really f**ked up."

However, she added of her romance with Pattinson, "Maybe for me, it was about actually feeling ready in a way that I haven't before, that I actually had something to give. I've sat with myself - have been in a couple of different kinds of relationships. I actually have something to share now. I have, like, a life that I'm proud of that I want to share with someone and I'm stable and I have my s*** together."

