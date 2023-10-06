 

Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Fast Food on Cheat Day With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Fast Food on Cheat Day With Ben Affleck
Cover Images/Media Punch
Celebrity

The 'If You Had My Love' songstress breaks her healthy diet to indulge in McDonald's burger during a morning drive-thru run in Los Angeles with her husband.

  • Oct 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez has been caught on her apparent cheat day. The actress/singer, who is known for being conscious of her food intake, has been spotted enjoying fast food during a morning drive-thru run with Ben Affleck.

On Thursday morning, October 5, the pair were seen pulling up to a drive-thru window at McDonald's in Los Angeles. They ordered some indulgent fast food with Ben driving his eco-friendly Rivian SUV.

After waiting their turn in line just like any other customer, the pair grabbed their food from the pick-up window. Ben's meal came with a large fountain drink, while J.Lo, who was sitting in the passenger seat, was later seen chowing down on a burger.

  Editors' Pick

All the while, the "Marry Me" star still maintained her glamorous look in a white turtleneck, gold hoop earrings and a pair of stylish sunglasses. Her husband, meanwhile, cut a laid-back style in a smart black sweater while sporting a trim beard.

While Ben is known for his love of Dunkin' Donuts, J.Lo is notoriously strict about what she puts in her body. "We eat a lot of green vegetables, asparagus, Brussel sprouts, broccoli and kale," she previously told Hello! magazine of her eating habits with her two children, Max and Emme.

In an interview with PEOPLE, she added that she keeps "fresh foods with lots of fruits and vegetables" on her "at all times" and drinks plenty of water. Meanwhile, her trainer Tracy Anderson shared to the outlet, "I have her eating very clean because she needs really good fuel for all the things that she's doing."

"It's all organic and it's all very well thought out, with the balance of very high quality proteins and a lot of nutrient-dense food," she explained. She added that all of Jennifer's cuisine is "fresh" and free of processed items.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Heidi Klum Teases Her 2023 Halloween Costume With Creepy Poster

Kim Kardashian Suffers Embarrassing Wardrobe Mishap While Wearing Latex Pants
Related Posts
Jennifer Lopez Vows to 'Fully Embrace' Her Body Despite Insecurities After Having Twins

Jennifer Lopez Vows to 'Fully Embrace' Her Body Despite Insecurities After Having Twins

Jennifer Lopez's First Album in Nearly a Decade Will Be Released Under New Partnership With BMG

Jennifer Lopez's First Album in Nearly a Decade Will Be Released Under New Partnership With BMG

Jennifer Lopez Praised After Showing Off Curves in New Sultry Photos

Jennifer Lopez Praised After Showing Off Curves in New Sultry Photos

Jennifer Lopez Shares Heartfelt Lyrics of New Ben Affleck Tribute Song 'Dear Ben Pt. II'

Jennifer Lopez Shares Heartfelt Lyrics of New Ben Affleck Tribute Song 'Dear Ben Pt. II'

Latest News
Kim Kardashian Suffers Embarrassing Wardrobe Mishap While Wearing Latex Pants
  • Oct 06, 2023

Kim Kardashian Suffers Embarrassing Wardrobe Mishap While Wearing Latex Pants

Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Fast Food on Cheat Day With Ben Affleck
  • Oct 06, 2023

Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Fast Food on Cheat Day With Ben Affleck

Heidi Klum Teases Her 2023 Halloween Costume With Creepy Poster
  • Oct 06, 2023

Heidi Klum Teases Her 2023 Halloween Costume With Creepy Poster

Heather Rae Young Pokes Fun at Her Absence in 'Selling Sunset' Season 7 Poster
  • Oct 06, 2023

Heather Rae Young Pokes Fun at Her Absence in 'Selling Sunset' Season 7 Poster

NFL Star Darius Slay Doesn't Want Taylor Swift at Travis Kelce's Game Against Eagles
  • Oct 06, 2023

NFL Star Darius Slay Doesn't Want Taylor Swift at Travis Kelce's Game Against Eagles

Zendaya and Tom Holland Share Pics From Fun Date With Puppies at London Animal Rescue
  • Oct 06, 2023

Zendaya and Tom Holland Share Pics From Fun Date With Puppies at London Animal Rescue

Most Read
Matthew McConaughey Insists Wife 'Wasn't Wounded' Despite His Mom Calling Her Wrong Names
Celebrity

Matthew McConaughey Insists Wife 'Wasn't Wounded' Despite His Mom Calling Her Wrong Names

Sexyy Red Leaves People Disgusted After Leaking Her Own Explicit Footage

Sexyy Red Leaves People Disgusted After Leaking Her Own Explicit Footage

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Divorce Due to Demanding Work Schedules

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Divorce Due to Demanding Work Schedules

Lil Meech Sparks Dating Rumors With XXXTentaction's Ex-GF

Lil Meech Sparks Dating Rumors With XXXTentaction's Ex-GF

Selena Gomez Blames Justin Bieber Split for Her Social Media Blackout

Selena Gomez Blames Justin Bieber Split for Her Social Media Blackout

Olivia Rodrigo Rocks Skimpy Red Tank Top in New Sultry Selfie

Olivia Rodrigo Rocks Skimpy Red Tank Top in New Sultry Selfie

Sexyy Red Shows Love for Donald Trump, Wants Him Back to Office

Sexyy Red Shows Love for Donald Trump, Wants Him Back to Office

Kylie Jenner Leaves Jordyn Woods Feeling 'Snubbed' for Skipping Her Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner Leaves Jordyn Woods Feeling 'Snubbed' for Skipping Her Birthday Party

Shocking Bodycam Footage Shows Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Childish War

Shocking Bodycam Footage Shows Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Childish War