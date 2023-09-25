Beyonce Shows Love to 'Queen' Megan Thee Stallion as They Perform at 'Renaissance' Concert

Instagram Music

During 'Renaissance' tour stop in Houston, Texas, the 'Girls in the Hood' raptress takes the stage with the 'Break My Soul' hitmaker to perform 'Savage (Remix)' live together for the first time.

Sep 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles has shown love to Megan Thee Stallion at one of her "Renaissance" tour stops. The "Break My Soul" hitmaker also called the "Girls in the Hood" raptress a "queen" as they took the stage together.

On Saturday, September 23, the 42-year-old iconic singer was onstage at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas when she made a shout-out for Megan. She exclaimed, "I love you, Queen." In response, Megan stated, "I love you, Beyonce."

Megan became a special guest and made a surprise appearance at the tour stop in Houston, where both she and Beyonce came from. During the show, the two artists delivered their collaborative song titled "Savage (Remix)" live together for the first time.

Beyonce introduced Megan to the packed audience before the latter showed up onstage. "Do we have any savage ladies and gentlemen in Houston tonight?" she asked the concertgoers, referencing their song's title. She went on to shout, "Please give it up for Houston's very own Megan Thee Stallion," prompting the crowd to cheer.

Megan then stepped on the stage in a camouflage outfit. She looked stunning in a body-fitted sheer top that came with cut-outs on both of its long sleeves and a plunging neckline. She also donned a pair of matching pants which had cut-outs on the sides of her waist down to her thighs.

Completing the look, the award-winning spitter added a pair of pointed-toe boots with high heels and matching patterns as well as a matching hat with sparkling embellishments on top of it. For her long black hair, she styled it into waves and let it loose under the headpiece.

Following the show, Megan uploaded a video featuring details of her get-up. The clip documented her striking a number of poses in front of a white backdrop. Along with the footage, she expressed in the caption of the post, "BEYONCE I LOVE YOU [a slew of blue heart emojis] HOUSTON I LOVE YOUUU #renaissancetour @beyonce GOODNIGHT."

Megan's surprise appearance at Beyonce's concert came after it was reported that she chose performing with Queen Bey over delivering her songs at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival. On Friday, September 22, Page Six revealed that Megan decided to withdraw from the music event, which took place in Central Park, New York City on the same day, after she received an invitation from Beyonce to deliver one song at the Houston show.

