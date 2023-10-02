Tom Brady and Rumored Ex-Fling Kim Kardashian Get Into Flirty Bidding War at Charity Event

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

The former NFL quarterback and the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum, who were embroiled in dating speculation before, reportedly have fun and giggle as they bid on the same painting.

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady and his rumored ex-fling Kim Kardashian have reunited at a charity event. The two celebrities reportedly had a fun and flirty interaction during a bidding war at REFORM Alliance's first-ever Casino Night Event in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Saturday night, September 30.

During the event, the former NFL star and reality TV personality went head-to-head as they bid on the same painting. The duo playfully fought one another for a George Condo painting. After the star of "The Kardashians" kicked off the bidding at $500,000, Tom put in a higher bid before they got into a full-on bidding war.

Being a good sport, both of them were giggling and keeping looking at each other as it was "super fun and flirty," sources tell TMZ. When the bid reached $2 million, the host stepped in and the two agreed to give $2 million each.

Tom and Kim said they would work it out among themselves who would get to take home the artwork, while George, the artist behind the painting, decided to craft a second one for whoever left empty-handed.

Tom himself offered up an unwashed Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey from when he scored his 700th career touchdown as another bid item during the event. The casino-themed charity event raised $24 million for criminal justice reform.

Tom looked neat in a black suit with a tie for the charity event. Meanwhile, Kim showed off her curves in a form fitting black gown that appeared designed to look like a bra top and skirt over sheer spandex. They reportedly didn't interact directly as they sat on the opposite sides during the charity event, but were seen having a lengthy conversation at the casino's ballroom after the auction.

The REFORM Alliance Casino Royale was hosted by REFORM co-chairs Michael Rubin and Meek Mill, plus founding partner Jay-Z. Travis Scott (II), Matthew McConaughey, Tiffany Haddish, Jack Harlow, Kevin Hart, Alex Rodriguez, Quavo and La La Anthony were among other celebrities at the event. Tickets for the gala event started at $500K.

