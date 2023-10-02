 

Tom Brady and Rumored Ex-Fling Kim Kardashian Get Into Flirty Bidding War at Charity Event

Tom Brady and Rumored Ex-Fling Kim Kardashian Get Into Flirty Bidding War at Charity Event
Cover Images/Seth Browarnik
Celebrity

The former NFL quarterback and the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum, who were embroiled in dating speculation before, reportedly have fun and giggle as they bid on the same painting.

  • Oct 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady and his rumored ex-fling Kim Kardashian have reunited at a charity event. The two celebrities reportedly had a fun and flirty interaction during a bidding war at REFORM Alliance's first-ever Casino Night Event in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Saturday night, September 30.

During the event, the former NFL star and reality TV personality went head-to-head as they bid on the same painting. The duo playfully fought one another for a George Condo painting. After the star of "The Kardashians" kicked off the bidding at $500,000, Tom put in a higher bid before they got into a full-on bidding war.

Being a good sport, both of them were giggling and keeping looking at each other as it was "super fun and flirty," sources tell TMZ. When the bid reached $2 million, the host stepped in and the two agreed to give $2 million each.

Tom and Kim said they would work it out among themselves who would get to take home the artwork, while George, the artist behind the painting, decided to craft a second one for whoever left empty-handed.

  Editors' Pick

Tom himself offered up an unwashed Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey from when he scored his 700th career touchdown as another bid item during the event. The casino-themed charity event raised $24 million for criminal justice reform.

Tom looked neat in a black suit with a tie for the charity event. Meanwhile, Kim showed off her curves in a form fitting black gown that appeared designed to look like a bra top and skirt over sheer spandex. They reportedly didn't interact directly as they sat on the opposite sides during the charity event, but were seen having a lengthy conversation at the casino's ballroom after the auction.

The REFORM Alliance Casino Royale was hosted by REFORM co-chairs Michael Rubin and Meek Mill, plus founding partner Jay-Z. Travis Scott (II), Matthew McConaughey, Tiffany Haddish, Jack Harlow, Kevin Hart, Alex Rodriguez, Quavo and La La Anthony were among other celebrities at the event. Tickets for the gala event started at $500K.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kim Kardashian Appears to Be Snubbed by Anna Wintour at Victoria Beckham's PFW Show

Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Concert Film Coming to AMC Theaters
Related Posts
Tom Brady Feels 'Very Fit' After Shedding 10 Pounds Post-Retirement

Tom Brady Feels 'Very Fit' After Shedding 10 Pounds Post-Retirement

Tom Brady Reacts to Idea of Replacing Injured Aaron Rodgers on Jets

Tom Brady Reacts to Idea of Replacing Injured Aaron Rodgers on Jets

Tom Brady Goes on Dates With Other Women Amid Irina Shayk Romance Rumors

Tom Brady Goes on Dates With Other Women Amid Irina Shayk Romance Rumors

Tom Brady Goes Emotional During New England Patriots Halftime Ceremony With His Kids

Tom Brady Goes Emotional During New England Patriots Halftime Ceremony With His Kids

Latest News
Sam Asghari Speaks Up to Defend Britney Spears Against 'Bully' Donald Trump Jr.
  • Oct 02, 2023

Sam Asghari Speaks Up to Defend Britney Spears Against 'Bully' Donald Trump Jr.

Hailey Bieber Frustrated Over Husband Justin's Childish Behavior
  • Oct 02, 2023

Hailey Bieber Frustrated Over Husband Justin's Childish Behavior

Tom Brady and Rumored Ex-Fling Kim Kardashian Get Into Flirty Bidding War at Charity Event
  • Oct 02, 2023

Tom Brady and Rumored Ex-Fling Kim Kardashian Get Into Flirty Bidding War at Charity Event

Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Concert Film Coming to AMC Theaters
  • Oct 02, 2023

Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Concert Film Coming to AMC Theaters

Kim Kardashian Appears to Be Snubbed by Anna Wintour at Victoria Beckham's PFW Show
  • Oct 02, 2023

Kim Kardashian Appears to Be Snubbed by Anna Wintour at Victoria Beckham's PFW Show

Taylor Swift Joined by A-List Pals Sophie Turner, Blake Lively at Travis Kelce's Game Against Jets
  • Oct 02, 2023

Taylor Swift Joined by A-List Pals Sophie Turner, Blake Lively at Travis Kelce's Game Against Jets

Most Read
John Goodman Happy to Have 'Regained' His Life After Giving Up Alcohol
Celebrity

John Goodman Happy to Have 'Regained' His Life After Giving Up Alcohol

Tupac Shakur's Sister Celebrates 'Victory' After Arrest and Indictment of His Shooting Suspect

Tupac Shakur's Sister Celebrates 'Victory' After Arrest and Indictment of His Shooting Suspect

Jane Lynch Moves to Small Town With Her Wife to Get Away From 'Macabre' World

Jane Lynch Moves to Small Town With Her Wife to Get Away From 'Macabre' World

Khloe Kardashian Admits to Feeling Like an 'Idiot' for Having Whale Phobia: It's 'Irrational'

Khloe Kardashian Admits to Feeling Like an 'Idiot' for Having Whale Phobia: It's 'Irrational'

Victoria Beckham 'Still Wants to Kill' Those Who Blame Husband David's Red Card in 1998 World Cup

Victoria Beckham 'Still Wants to Kill' Those Who Blame Husband David's Red Card in 1998 World Cup

'That's So Raven' Star Anneliese Van Der Pol Worked as Waitress After the Show Ended

'That's So Raven' Star Anneliese Van Der Pol Worked as Waitress After the Show Ended

Billy Porter Struggles With 'Survivor's Guilt' for Leading Full Life With HIV

Billy Porter Struggles With 'Survivor's Guilt' for Leading Full Life With HIV

Kendall Jenner Slammed After Closing Out Schiaparelli's Show at PFW

Kendall Jenner Slammed After Closing Out Schiaparelli's Show at PFW

Mel B Claims Rib Fracture Was 'Nothing Compared' to Abusive Marriage to Stephen Belafonte

Mel B Claims Rib Fracture Was 'Nothing Compared' to Abusive Marriage to Stephen Belafonte