 

Chloe Bailey Accused of Violating Girl Code After Naming Michael B. Jordan Her 'Celebrity Crush'

The actress/singer sparks chatter after she called the 'Black Panther' actor, who used to date her friend Lori Harvey, as her 'celebrity crush' in an interview on Apple Music's 'The Dotty Show'.

  • Sep 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chloe Bailey may have gone against girl code. The actress/singer sparks chatter after she called Michael B. Jordan, who used to date her friend Lori Harvey, as her "celebrity crush" in an interview on Apple Music's "The Dotty Show".

In a snippet of her upcoming appearance on the show, the "Have Mercy" songstress can be seen blushing while talking about her "celebrity crush" on the "Black Panther" actor. "Michael B. Jordan is my celebrity crush," she says. "I've been said that in interviews even like years ago."

When host Dotty asks the singer if she's ever told him, Chloe responds, "No. I don't shoot my shot." The host later urges the "Swarm" actress to DM the actor "right now," the one half of Chloe x Halle simply says, "No."

Dotty insists that her decision not to make a move will be "blocking your blessings." To that, Chloe argues, "I'm big on blessings, but I'm like, God will bring my blessings to me when they're supposed to be here. When we try to force it, we could block other blessings."

The host later asks Chloe what makes she likes Michael and the R&B singer only blushes in response. "Wow look at you blushing like he's in the room! Just from thinking about him? That's crazy," Dotty exclaims.

After watching the clip, some Internet users pointed out that Chloe is close with Michael's ex Lori. "I thought she was friends with Lori," one said. Another added, "Chloe and Lori Harvey are friends, which is why he's off limits."

"Lori watched this: No girl," one other noted. Someone also wrote, "What's stopping her is she's friends with Lori."

Lori, meanwhile, is now dating "Snowfall" actor Damson Idris. Interestingly, Damson and Chloe made headlines in March over their steamy sex scene in Amazon Prime Video's series "Swarm".

