Kylie Jenner Adorably Holds Timothee Chalamet's Finger During Paris Date
The 27-year-old 'Kardashians' star and the 29-year-old 'Call Me by Your Name' actor can be seen spending time together in the City of Light during Paris Fashion Week.

  • Sep 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner and her new boyfriend Timothee Chalamet brought their romance to Paris. The couple was seen spending time together in the City of Light on Monday, September 25 during Paris Fashion Week.

In pictures making their rounds online, the twosome were seen arriving together at singer Rosalia's 31st birthday party at Folderol Wine Bar in the French capital. The lovebirds went color-coordinated for the event as they opted for all-black ensembles.

The 26-year-old "The Kardashians" star looked stylish in a black top, black pants and black jacket. The Kylie Cosmetics founder completed her fashion with matching shades and handbag.

Walking ahead of her was the "Wonka" actor, who opted for a black bomber jacket that he paired with baggy denim pants. The "Call Me by Your Name" star seemingly tried to stay low-key as he donned a black cap that hid his face.

One of the images from the night out perfectly showcased their adorable side. The said snap saw the mom of two holding onto her 27-year-old boyfriend's finger as they exited their vehicle.

Prior to this, Kylie accidentally revealed her cute phone background featuring her beau. In a picture taken at Prada's show at Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, September 21, the reality TV star could be seen staring into camera as she put on her Prada shades. As she held her phone in one of her hands, the image also captured the phone's wallpaper which was apparently a selfie of Timothee giving Kylie a sweet kiss on the cheek.

The adorable lock screen aside, Kylie turned heads at the fashion event. The beauty mogul looked stunning in a black turtleneck dress from the Italian fashion house, which she paired with a silver chain-link skirt.

She also put on pointed black pumps as she pulled her raven tresses back into a loose updo. For the event, the daughter of Kylie Jenner opted for a soft glam look, featuring baby pink blush and a slick of lip gloss.

