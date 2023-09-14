 

Alex Pettyfer Packs on PDA With Model Alana Felisberto After Toni Garrn Divorce

A few months after shocking the public with news of his split from the former face of Calvin Klein, the 'Magic Mike' actor is spotted sharing a hug with the Brazilian model in Manhattan.

AceShowbiz - Alex Pettyfer has made a public appearance with Alana Felisberto. A few months after shocking the public with the announcement of his split from his wife Toni Garrn, the "Magic Mike" actor has packed on the PDA with the Brazilian model.

On Sunday, September 10, the 33-year-old actor and 25-year-old beauty could not keep their hands off each other during their romantic day out in Manhattan, New York City. In pictures making their rounds online, they could be seen walking next to each other on the streets of the Big Apple. The two appeared joyful throughout their casual outing.

At one point, Alex wrapped his arms around Alana's shoulder and upper back when the two were sharing a tight hug. In the meantime, Alana pressed her chin on his shoulder and placed her hands on his back. Smiling from ear-to-ear, he was later seen putting his hand on her stomach as they were having a conversation.

For the occasion, the "Endless Love" actor sported a short-sleeved white tee that came with black graphics. He also wore a pair of long black pants which had colorful lines on both of its sides, black sunglasses, matching sneakers, a navy baseball hat with yellow details and a wrist watch. He was also carrying a bottle of drink in one of his hands.

In the meantime, Alana looked in sync with Alex in her casual get-up. She showed off her jaw-dropping figure in a body-fitted sleeveless white top with small graphics on the wearer's chest and a pair of mini jeans. She added a pair of black shades, white-and-black classic Converse high sneakers, simple earrings, a dark gray belt with embellishments and a black hair tie around her wrist. For the hair, she let loose her wavy dark-colored hair.

Alex Pettyfer Photo

Alex Pettyfer is spotted going for a day out with Alana Felisberto in New York City.

Alex's sighting with Alana came a few months after he shocked the public with news of his split from his wife Toni. The former Calvin Klein model announced her breakup with Alex via Instagram in April. She wrote, "Alex and I have made the very difficult decision to divorce. We will continue our relationship as friends and co-parents to our angel Luca. Please respect our privacy during this sensitive time. Thank you."

Alex and Toni went public with their romance back in February 2019. The two tied the knot in 2020. Later on, in July 2021, they welcomed their daughter Luca Malaika.

