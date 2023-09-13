Demi Lovato Blames 'Daddy Issues' for 'Gross' Past Romances With Older Men

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' songstress, who was dating actor Wilmer Valderrama in the past with a 12-year age gap, admits that she was 'attracted to older guys' due to her 'daddy issues.'

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato has blamed her "daddy issues" for her romances with older men in the past. Making an appearance on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show", the "Sorry Not Sorry" songstress also deemed her attraction to older men "gross."

The 31-year-old former Disney Channel star opened up about one factor which made her feel attracted to older men. In the Monday, September 11 episode of the show, she revealed, "I think what I went through is that I had a phase of dating older men and dating older guys. I went through a phase when I was attracted to older guys because of my daddy issues, obviously."

"For me, I was a teenager. And so to me, that's gross," Demi bluntly pointed out. "If you are 50 and 60, you're fine. Even 30 and 40, that's not gross at all. But I think that when you're in those development years, you should absolutely not be with somebody that is older than you by that much. It's just unhealthy and toxic."

The "Heart Attack" hitmaker proudly stated, "I can say with confidence that my daddy issues aren't anything that are inside of me anymore." She explained, "I think there's a few signs to that. I'm with a partner that is my age, essentially," referring to her current boyfriend Jutes, whose real name is Jordan Lutes. She further reflected, "I look back on the past [of dating older men] and think, 'That's gross.' "

During the radio broadcast, Demi also gushed over her relationship with Jutes. The songstress exclaimed, "There's this partnership there that is just so magnetic." She later marveled, "And the way that we laugh together. It's just nonstop."

The "Too Easy" singer did not forget to share her tips on a healthy relationship. "I think if you can find someone that makes you feel safe, that you are so attracted to, that you laugh with constantly, that's the formula of a really great relationship," she said.

Elsewhere in the show episode, Demi recalled the first time she met Jutes. Noting that she was working on her album "Holy Fvck" which was released in August 2022, she recounted, "He came in to write on one of my sessions and I was in the studio and was immediately attracted to him." She additionally admitted, "I, like, texted my friends on the side and was like, 'He's so hot!' "

Prior to her relationship with 32-year-old Jutes, Demi has dated a number of men, including actor Wilmer Valderrama. She met Wilmer when she was 17 years old. Meanwhile, he was 29 years old at that time. She later confirmed their relationship when she was 18 years old.

