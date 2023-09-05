 

Sharon Osbourne Reacts to Son Comparing Her to Car Due to Her Plastic Surgery Needs

The Osbourne matriarch retorts after her only son Jack Osbourne likens her habit of going under the knife to the tune-up of a vehicle in an episode of a family podcast.

  • Sep 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jack Osbourne has likened his mother Sharon Osbourne's plastic surgery needs to the upkeep of a car. The 37-year-old reality star stars with his mom Sharon, 70, on the newly-revived "The Osbournes Podcast" and jokingly likened her infamous habit of going under the knife to the frequent upkeep of a motor vehicle.

"I thought you had, like, a two- or three-year, like, tune-up. It's like a car. Every 5,000 miles, Mom goes in for a tune-up," he said in a clip from the upcoming episode.

In response, the former "The X Factor" judge - who is married to Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne, 74, and also has Aimee, 40, and Kelly Osbourne, 38, with him - simply retorted that plastic surgery should be a necessity for everyone. She said, "That's right. Everybody needs it!"

However, earlier this year, Sharon - who has been through five different plastic surgery operations in her lifetime - admitted she had "pushed it too far" with her latest one and vowed not to go under the knife again.

She told The Sun, "That one put me off and it frightens me. I really f****** pushed it with the last facelift and I am now like, no more Time is against me, I cannot have another facelift. I looked like a f****** Cyclops."

Sharon explained that her husband had even offered to step in and help her with the cost of a corrective surgery after she was left horrified by the results of her last one. She said, "I had a full facelift done in October and I looked like one of those f****** mummies that they wrap [with bandages]."

"I'm telling you, it was horrendous. [To the surgeon] I'm, like, 'You've got to be f***ing joking.' One eye was different to the other. I looked like a f***ing Cyclops. I'm, like, 'All I need is a hunchback.' Ozzy said 'I don't care how much it costs, we'll get it redone!'"

