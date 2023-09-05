Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Moves Into Luxury Montecito Home After Losing Child Support Battle

Cover Images/Sara De Boer Celebrity

Christine Baumgartner is said to be living in a gorgeous new rental home in Santa Barbara County, which costs $40,000 per month, after a judge cut her temporary allowance to half.

Sep 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Now at least everyone knows how Christine Baumgartner spends majority of her temporary allowance from Kevin Costner. The estranged wife of the Hollywood actor has reportedly moved into an ultra-luxury Montecito home after losing a child support battle with her estranged husband.

According to Daily Mail, Christine moved into the gorgeous rental home in Santa Barbara County, California over the Labor Day weekend, on Friday, September 1. The property, which costs $40,000 per month, features four bedrooms, giving enough space for her and her three children without having to share a bedroom.

The home boasts custom-designed interiors and a vast pool complete with a jacuzzi. It also comes decked out with luxury fittings, has a manicured garden and butts onto a wooded hiking trail.

On the same day of Christine's move to the new rental home, Kevin scored a major victory in his child custody battle with his estranged wife. The Los Angeles judge overseeing the case ruled that the actor has to pay his estranged wife $63,209 per month in child support, which is less than half of what she was getting in temporary support.

The fashion designer initially had a temporary allowance of $129,000, but fought for a significant increase to $175,057/month, claiming that higher amount "will not be sufficient to replicate Kevin's lifestyle, but it will be sufficient to allow her to provide a lifestyle for the children which is relatively comparable."

She wanted it bumped so she could rent a beachfront home "comparable" to the one she used to live with Kevin. She additionally demanded their children fly in private jets on lavish holidays, claiming that luxurious life "is in their [children's] DNA at this point."

Christine filed for divorce from Kevin in May after 18 years of marriage. They share three children together, sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13.

You can share this post!