 

Cher Owes Her Ageless Appearance to Her Family's 'Amazing' Genes

Cher Owes Her Ageless Appearance to Her Family's 'Amazing' Genes
Celebrity

Besides inheriting 'amazing' genes from her parents, the 'Believe' singer also keeps up with the trends and hangs out with young people to maintain her youthful appearance.

  • Sep 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cher credits her youthful appearance to her family's "amazing" genes. "Genes in my family are pretty amazing. I don't know if not feeling old makes you younger," she said.

She also tries to stay on top of trends and socialize with a variety of ages. "I'm not sure. I keep up with the trends and I have lots of young friends. I have old friends too. Honestly, I'm not trying to feel young, I'm not trying to be young, I am what I am, whatever that means," she added.

The singer has planned to keep wearing jeans and having long hair into her 80s. The "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer "can't believe" she's 77 now but insisted getting older doesn't mean she needs to change her signature style.

  Editors' Pick

"I remember when my friend Paulette and I were talking about when we were going to cut our hair and stop wearing jeans. I can't believe I will be 80 at some point, sooner than I wish. And I will still be wearing my jeans and I will still be wearing long hair," she said on "Good Morning Britain".

The "Believe" hitmaker insisted in May she found it "ridiculous" that she had turned 77 because she didn't feel old at all. She tweeted, "Ok, Will Someone PLEASE Tell me…..When Will I Feel OLD. This is ridiculous. I keep hearing these numbers, but I Honestly can't understand them (sic)."

But Cher also admitted she was struggling with some of the hashtags used on the microblogging site. She wrote, "WHATS THE DEAL WITH #'s!? I'm dyslexic + #'s Are hard 4 me. Thank u for staying, I know it's been hard. Got to go work out. Twitter is harder for me than TweetBot (sic)."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Britney Spears Says No to Multiple Lucrative Instagram Deals

Sharon Osbourne Reacts to Son Comparing Her to Car Due to Her Plastic Surgery Needs
Related Posts
Cher Scraps Biopic, Starts the Project From Scratch

Cher Scraps Biopic, Starts the Project From Scratch

Cher Dishes on Her Effort to 'Sneak Back in' to Ukraine to Save a Bear

Cher Dishes on Her Effort to 'Sneak Back in' to Ukraine to Save a Bear

Cher Thrilled to Finally Launch Her Own Gelato Brand

Cher Thrilled to Finally Launch Her Own Gelato Brand

Cher Has a Hilarious Question When Celebrating Her 77th Birthday

Cher Has a Hilarious Question When Celebrating Her 77th Birthday

Latest News
Cher Owes Her Ageless Appearance to Her Family's 'Amazing' Genes
  • Sep 05, 2023

Cher Owes Her Ageless Appearance to Her Family's 'Amazing' Genes

Britney Spears Says No to Multiple Lucrative Instagram Deals
  • Sep 05, 2023

Britney Spears Says No to Multiple Lucrative Instagram Deals

Sharon Osbourne Reacts to Son Comparing Her to Car Due to Her Plastic Surgery Needs
  • Sep 05, 2023

Sharon Osbourne Reacts to Son Comparing Her to Car Due to Her Plastic Surgery Needs

Noonoonuri, First AI Music Act Signed by Major Label, Has Released Debut Single
  • Sep 05, 2023

Noonoonuri, First AI Music Act Signed by Major Label, Has Released Debut Single

Gigi Hadid Becomes More Picky With Her Work After Becoming Mom
  • Sep 05, 2023

Gigi Hadid Becomes More Picky With Her Work After Becoming Mom

Miley Cyrus Ended Up Losing Money on 'Bangerz' Tour
  • Sep 05, 2023

Miley Cyrus Ended Up Losing Money on 'Bangerz' Tour

Most Read
Lyrica Anderson Appears to Defend Erica Mena for Calling Spice 'Blue Monkey' During Altercation
Celebrity

Lyrica Anderson Appears to Defend Erica Mena for Calling Spice 'Blue Monkey' During Altercation

Britney Spears Dicthes Her Top on a Horse Ride

Britney Spears Dicthes Her Top on a Horse Ride

Kristin Chenoweth Marries Josh Bryant at Pink Ceremony in Texas - See Their Wedding Pics!

Kristin Chenoweth Marries Josh Bryant at Pink Ceremony in Texas - See Their Wedding Pics!

Chrisean Rock Reveals Name of Her Baby Boy With Blueface After Giving Birth on Live Stream

Chrisean Rock Reveals Name of Her Baby Boy With Blueface After Giving Birth on Live Stream

Zendaya Treats Fans to New Sultry Pictures After Her 27th Birthday

Zendaya Treats Fans to New Sultry Pictures After Her 27th Birthday

George Clooney and Wife Amal 'Try to Do Life the European Way'

George Clooney and Wife Amal 'Try to Do Life the European Way'

'My Fault' Actor Gabriel Guevara Arrested at Venice Film Festival Over Sexual Assault

'My Fault' Actor Gabriel Guevara Arrested at Venice Film Festival Over Sexual Assault

Fired 'LHH' Star Erica Mena Allegedly Lied to Police About Being Pregnant During Bar Fight Arrest

Fired 'LHH' Star Erica Mena Allegedly Lied to Police About Being Pregnant During Bar Fight Arrest

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Banned From Boarding Venice Boat Over Alleged Lewd Act

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Banned From Boarding Venice Boat Over Alleged Lewd Act