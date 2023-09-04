 

Drake 'So Glad' Being Single While on Tour

Drake 'So Glad' Being Single While on Tour
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Rich Flex' rapper gives a relationship status update while performing as part of his 'It's All a Blur Tour', telling the audience that he is 'single and ready to mingle.'

  • Sep 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Drake declared he's "single and ready to mingle" at a recent concert. The "Rich Flex" rapper was performing a concert in the U.S. as part of his "It's All a Blur Tour" when he provided the audience with a relationship status update.

Speaking onstage, he said, "I am so glad I am single on this tour because I just don't have to feel guilty at all. Imagine if I was married to some s**t." He added, "I'm so glad I am single, ready to mingle, by the way, ready to mingle."

Recently, Drake, who has dated the likes of Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and Nicki Minaj, insisted he won't marry a fellow celebrity because famous people "aren't that intriguing." The 36-year-old star opened up about his love life during an appearance on Bobbi Althoff's "The Really Good Podcast" in July, revealing he can't see himself ending up with a partner who is also in the public eye.

  Editors' Pick

Drake made the admission after asking host Bobbi who she could see him marrying and after she chose Beyonce Knowles, the musician said, "OK, someone else, 'cause Beyonce's married. Pick someone else. It doesn't have to be someone famous … I probably will end up marrying someone that's not famous. Famous people really aren't that … aren’t that anything. They’re not that intriguing."

He went on to add, "I'm not really a celebrity chaser." Drake has a five-year-old son, Adonis, with his former partner Sophie Brussaux, but he's never made it down the aisle and he admits he wouldn't be a very good husband while he's so focused on his career.

He explained, "It [marriage] seems like a thing of ancient times. I think I will eventually [get married]... I don't think I can offer somebody what they'd be looking for right now. Just consistency. I think my life, my work is my priority so then I wouldn't want to not be able to contribute as a partner … I don't wanna get married 'cause I don't wanna disappoint someone. And I'm not like Amish."

You can share this post!

You might also like

'One Piece' Live-Action Series Showrunner Reveals Most Controversial Changes Made From Manga

Drake Gives Fan $50K for Spending Their Furniture Money on His Shows
Related Posts
Drake Gives Fan $50K for Spending Their Furniture Money on His Shows

Drake Gives Fan $50K for Spending Their Furniture Money on His Shows

Drake Dragged for Acting 'Gangsta' in New Snippet Supporting Young Thug

Drake Dragged for Acting 'Gangsta' in New Snippet Supporting Young Thug

Drake Treats Fans to Free Tickets After Postponing Vancouver Concert Last Minute

Drake Treats Fans to Free Tickets After Postponing Vancouver Concert Last Minute

Drake Admits He's Still 'Finishing Up' His New Album, Insists It'll Be 'Worth the Wait'

Drake Admits He's Still 'Finishing Up' His New Album, Insists It'll Be 'Worth the Wait'

Latest News
Drake 'So Glad' Being Single While on Tour
  • Sep 04, 2023

Drake 'So Glad' Being Single While on Tour

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Banned From Boarding Venice Boat Over Alleged Lewd Act
  • Sep 04, 2023

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Banned From Boarding Venice Boat Over Alleged Lewd Act

Jake Gyllenhaal Says Being Directed by Sister Maggie Would Bring Out His Vulnerability
  • Sep 04, 2023

Jake Gyllenhaal Says Being Directed by Sister Maggie Would Bring Out His Vulnerability

Hayden Panettiere Stuns Fans With New Pink Hair
  • Sep 04, 2023

Hayden Panettiere Stuns Fans With New Pink Hair

Prince Harry Looks Unimpressed at Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Concert With Meghan Markle
  • Sep 04, 2023

Prince Harry Looks Unimpressed at Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Concert With Meghan Markle

Former Playboy model Lisa Lyon in Hospice Amid Pancreatic Cancer Battle
  • Sep 04, 2023

Former Playboy model Lisa Lyon in Hospice Amid Pancreatic Cancer Battle

Most Read
Shaquille O'Neal Loses Weight After Not Being Able to 'Walk Up The Stairs'
Celebrity

Shaquille O'Neal Loses Weight After Not Being Able to 'Walk Up The Stairs'

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's Wedding Plan Revealed

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's Wedding Plan Revealed

Donald Trump Dubbed 'Fake Republican', Compared to 'Axe Murderer'

Donald Trump Dubbed 'Fake Republican', Compared to 'Axe Murderer'

Lyrica Anderson Appears to Defend Erica Mena for Calling Spice 'Blue Monkey' During Altercation

Lyrica Anderson Appears to Defend Erica Mena for Calling Spice 'Blue Monkey' During Altercation

Kristin Chenoweth Marries Josh Bryant at Pink Ceremony in Texas - See Their Wedding Pics!

Kristin Chenoweth Marries Josh Bryant at Pink Ceremony in Texas - See Their Wedding Pics!

Jimmy Buffett Died at 76, Three Months After Hospitalization

Jimmy Buffett Died at 76, Three Months After Hospitalization

Ariana Grande and Alleged Beau Ethan Slater Trying to Keep Their Romance 'in Private'

Ariana Grande and Alleged Beau Ethan Slater Trying to Keep Their Romance 'in Private'

George Clooney and Wife Amal 'Try to Do Life the European Way'

George Clooney and Wife Amal 'Try to Do Life the European Way'

Jake Gyllenhaal Dishes on the Key to His 'Wonderful' Relationship With Jeanne Cadieu

Jake Gyllenhaal Dishes on the Key to His 'Wonderful' Relationship With Jeanne Cadieu