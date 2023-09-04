Drake 'So Glad' Being Single While on Tour

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Rich Flex' rapper gives a relationship status update while performing as part of his 'It's All a Blur Tour', telling the audience that he is 'single and ready to mingle.'

AceShowbiz - Drake declared he's "single and ready to mingle" at a recent concert. The "Rich Flex" rapper was performing a concert in the U.S. as part of his "It's All a Blur Tour" when he provided the audience with a relationship status update.

Speaking onstage, he said, "I am so glad I am single on this tour because I just don't have to feel guilty at all. Imagine if I was married to some s**t." He added, "I'm so glad I am single, ready to mingle, by the way, ready to mingle."

Recently, Drake, who has dated the likes of Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and Nicki Minaj, insisted he won't marry a fellow celebrity because famous people "aren't that intriguing." The 36-year-old star opened up about his love life during an appearance on Bobbi Althoff's "The Really Good Podcast" in July, revealing he can't see himself ending up with a partner who is also in the public eye.

Drake made the admission after asking host Bobbi who she could see him marrying and after she chose Beyonce Knowles, the musician said, "OK, someone else, 'cause Beyonce's married. Pick someone else. It doesn't have to be someone famous … I probably will end up marrying someone that's not famous. Famous people really aren't that … aren’t that anything. They’re not that intriguing."

He went on to add, "I'm not really a celebrity chaser." Drake has a five-year-old son, Adonis, with his former partner Sophie Brussaux, but he's never made it down the aisle and he admits he wouldn't be a very good husband while he's so focused on his career.

He explained, "It [marriage] seems like a thing of ancient times. I think I will eventually [get married]... I don't think I can offer somebody what they'd be looking for right now. Just consistency. I think my life, my work is my priority so then I wouldn't want to not be able to contribute as a partner … I don't wanna get married 'cause I don't wanna disappoint someone. And I'm not like Amish."

