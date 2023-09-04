 

Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile Throw Second Wedding in Charleston

Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile Throw Second Wedding in Charleston
Instagram
Celebrity

After getting married at a court house in New York City in October 2022, the 'Bachelor in Paradise' stars walked down the aisle for a second time at a lavish ceremony.

  • Sep 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile have thrown a second wedding nearly a year after they first tied the knot. After getting married at a court house in New York City in October 2022, the "Bachelor in Paradise" stars walked down the aisle for a second time at a lavish ceremony in Charleston, South Carolina on Saturday, September 2, which brought all their friends and family together for a big celebration.

Serena told PEOPLE, "We wanted to pick a fun weekend getaway city that was accessible to most of our family and friends and had a venue we loved!" Pitt, 25, told PEOPLE. "Charleston is so beautiful and the minute we visited the city and The Cedar Room we could instantly envision our wedding there. We have no prior ties to Charleston but are so excited to create special memories there! [We] wanted the weekend to feel like a big celebration [for] everyone we love."

  Editors' Pick

The couple's pal and TV co-star Wells Adams was brought in to officiate the ceremony and Serena walked down the aisle in a gown designed by Robert Bullock to the sound of [Adele]'s hit "Make You Feel My Love". Guests were served food with a "southern flair" and mini espresso martinis while they were also treated to a dessert bar.

The happy couple had their first dance to "Take My Heart" by The Tesky Brothers and the bride changed into a second dress - by Eisen Stein - for the evening reception. The pair have been together since meeting on the seventh series of "Bachelor in Paradise" back in 2021.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Drake 'So Glad' Being Single While on Tour

Drake Gives Fan $50K for Spending Their Furniture Money on His Shows
Latest News
Metallica Call Off Arizona Concert After Vocalist James Hetfield Contracted Covid-19
  • Sep 04, 2023

Metallica Call Off Arizona Concert After Vocalist James Hetfield Contracted Covid-19

Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile Throw Second Wedding in Charleston
  • Sep 04, 2023

Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile Throw Second Wedding in Charleston

Playboi Carti Quietly Puts North American Tour on Hold Until 2024
  • Sep 04, 2023

Playboi Carti Quietly Puts North American Tour on Hold Until 2024

Drake 'So Glad' Being Single While on Tour
  • Sep 04, 2023

Drake 'So Glad' Being Single While on Tour

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Banned From Boarding Venice Boat Over Alleged Lewd Act
  • Sep 04, 2023

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Banned From Boarding Venice Boat Over Alleged Lewd Act

Jake Gyllenhaal Says Being Directed by Sister Maggie Would Bring Out His Vulnerability
  • Sep 04, 2023

Jake Gyllenhaal Says Being Directed by Sister Maggie Would Bring Out His Vulnerability

Most Read
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's Wedding Plan Revealed
Celebrity

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's Wedding Plan Revealed

Donald Trump Dubbed 'Fake Republican', Compared to 'Axe Murderer'

Donald Trump Dubbed 'Fake Republican', Compared to 'Axe Murderer'

Lyrica Anderson Appears to Defend Erica Mena for Calling Spice 'Blue Monkey' During Altercation

Lyrica Anderson Appears to Defend Erica Mena for Calling Spice 'Blue Monkey' During Altercation

Kristin Chenoweth Marries Josh Bryant at Pink Ceremony in Texas - See Their Wedding Pics!

Kristin Chenoweth Marries Josh Bryant at Pink Ceremony in Texas - See Their Wedding Pics!

Jimmy Buffett Died at 76, Three Months After Hospitalization

Jimmy Buffett Died at 76, Three Months After Hospitalization

George Clooney and Wife Amal 'Try to Do Life the European Way'

George Clooney and Wife Amal 'Try to Do Life the European Way'

Jake Gyllenhaal Dishes on the Key to His 'Wonderful' Relationship With Jeanne Cadieu

Jake Gyllenhaal Dishes on the Key to His 'Wonderful' Relationship With Jeanne Cadieu

Ruby Franke's Eldest Daughter Celebrates Mom's Child Abuse Arrest

Ruby Franke's Eldest Daughter Celebrates Mom's Child Abuse Arrest

Miley Cyrus Insists She Had 'Undeniable' Chemistry With Liam Hemsworth Despite Split

Miley Cyrus Insists She Had 'Undeniable' Chemistry With Liam Hemsworth Despite Split