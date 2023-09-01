YouTuber Ruby Franke Once Revealed She Starved Daughter to Teach Her Lesson

Instagram Celebrity

In a resurfaced clip, the 41-year-old momfluencer, who was arrested for aggravated child abuse on Wednesday, August 30, shares that she refused to bring her six-year-old daughter lunch to school.

AceShowbiz - YouTube star Ruby Franke once proudly revealed to her followers that she let her six-year-old daughter starve to teach her a lesson. In a resurfaced clip from her now-defunct YouTube channel, the vlogger, who was arrested for aggravated child abuse on Wednesday, August 30, shared that she refused to bring her daughter lunch to school.

"I just got a text message from Eve's teacher and she said that Eve did not pack a lunch today," the mom told the camera. Ruby said that the teacher had asked if she would bring her daughter food because the little girl had forgotten to pack it.

Instead of bringing Eve some food, Franke said that she wanted to teach her daughter a lesson. "This happens quite often," she elaborated. "Her teacher is uncomfortable with her being hungry and not having lunch, and it would ease her discomfort if I was to come to school with a lunch."

Ruby said she told the teacher that she wouldn't go to the school to bring her daughter lunch because it was Eve's responsibility to pack her own lunch. "So the natural outcome is she is just going to have to go hungry," she explained. "My hope is she will be hungry and come home and be like 'that was really painful being hungry all day, I'll make sure to always have a lunch with me.' "

In other news, Ruby's husband Kevin spoke out, via his attorney, following his wife child abuse arrest. Randy S. Kester told Page Six on Thursday, August 31 that his client's "urgent focus is simply to keep his children together under his fatherly care." In addition to Eve, the couple shares Shari, Chad, Abby, Julie and Russell.

Ruby, who is known for her YouTube channel "8 Passengers", was taken into custody Wednesday under suspicion of two counts of aggravated child abuse. Her business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, was also arrested that day under the same suspicions.

The arrest record claimed that a child fled through a window of Jodi's house in Ivins and asked a neighbor for food and water. According to the Good Samaritan, who called the police, the child "appeared to be emaciated and malnourished" and had duct tape around their ankles and wrists. The child's condition was so "severe" that the child was taken to Saint George Regional Hospital.

The child was placed on a medical hold "due to deep lacerations from being tied up with rope." Shortly after, another allegedly malnourished child was discovered and was also taken to the hospital.

The police report claimed that Ruby filmed a video in Jodi's home just days before the incident, indicating that the former had "knowledge of the abuse, malnourishment and neglect." Ruby, who was held without bail at Washington County Jail, declined to speak to authorities and requested a lawyer instead. Meanwhile, four of her children are in the temporary care of the Department of Child and Family Services.

