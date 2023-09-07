YouTube Bans Ruby Franke, Removes Her Channel Following Child Abuse Arrest

Instagram Celebrity

The 40-year-old momfluencer, who is known for her YouTube channel '8 Passengers', was taken into custody in August under suspicion of two counts of aggravated child abuse.

Sep 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - YouTube has banned Ruby Franke after she was arrested for aggravated child abuse. The video sharing platform reveals in a new statement that it has deleted all of her channels in the aftermath of her legal issue.

A spokesperson for YouTube confirmed the news on Wednesday, September 6. "We can confirm that we have terminated two channels linked to Ruby Franke in accordance with our creator responsibility guidelines," YouTube spokesman Jack Malon said in a statement.

YouTube additionally confirmed that it removed two of the "8 Passengers" host's channels. According to the repeat infringer policy in YouTube's Terms of Service, the momfluencer will also no longer be able to use, own, or create any other YouTube channels. If a new channel tries to upload material from a deleted one, the platform will remove the new content and terminate the channel.

Ruby was arrested in Utah on August 30 on two counts of aggravated child abuse. The 41-year-old was also slapped with four additional counts of child abuse. Her business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, was also arrested that day under the same suspicions.

The arrest record claimed that a child fled through a window of Jodi's house in Ivins and asked a neighbor for food and water. According to the Good Samaritan, who called the police, the child "appeared to be emaciated and malnourished" and had duct tape around their ankles and wrists. The child's condition was so "severe" that the child was taken to Saint George Regional Hospital.

The child was placed on a medical hold "due to deep lacerations from being tied up with rope." Shortly after, another allegedly malnourished child was discovered and was also taken to the hospital.

According to the police report, Ruby filmed a video in Jodi's home just days before the incident, indicating that the former had "knowledge of the abuse, malnourishment and neglect." Ruby, who was held without bail at Washington County Jail, declined to speak to authorities and requested a lawyer instead. Meanwhile, four of her children are in the temporary care of the Department of Child and Family Services.

