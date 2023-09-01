Nicki Minaj Treats Fans to New Single 'Last Time That I Saw You' Ahead of New Album Release

Instagram Music

The new track, which is produced by ATL Jacob, TooDope!, Hendrix Smoke, Alex Bak and Frankie Bash, is expected to appear on the Harajuku Barbie's upcoming album, 'Pink Friday 2'.

Sep 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj's new album rollout is underway. On Friday, September 1, the Harajuku Barbie unleashed a new single called "Last Time That I Saw You", which is expected to appear on "Pink Friday 2".

On the track, which is produced by ATL Jacob, TooDope!, Hendrix Smoke, Alex Bak and Frankie Bash, the 40-year-old sings, "Begging me to stay/ And then you walk away/ There's something that you wanted to say." She continues, "I was in a rush/ but you said you were crushed/ And I said: I'd be back, its okay."

"I wish I'd hugged you tighter the last time that I saw you/ I wish I didn’t waste precious time the night when I called you," the former Young Money goes on in the hook. "I wish I remembered to say I'd do anything for you/ Maybe I pushed you away because I thought that I'd bore you."

Nicki first teased the song on Instagram Live earlier this month and it was met with positive feedback from fans. In response, the femcee wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Glad you like the lyrics... The irony is that my fave part of the whole song is the very end… like the last 30 seconds. can't wait for you guys to hear the whole thing."

Nicki announced "Pink Friday 2" on June 29. Sharing a photo of herself, she wrote, "Dear Barbz, I've been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days. Due to some really exciting news that I'll share with you guys @ a later time, I've shifted the album date just a tad bit."

"Trust me, it'll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT," she added. "But since I AM shifting the date just a tad, I'd like to give you guys a tiny SIP of some more album tea so that I don't have to get cussed out so…here it goes: MY NEW ALBUM WILL BE RELEASED ON 11.17.23- And she shall be called #PinkFriday2."

Nicki went on to thank her fans, "I love you guys so much. I am so grateful for the years of support & love you guys have given me. At times maybe I didn't even deserve all that you have poured into me." She then noted, "Nonetheless, you. will. love. this. album. I will give tour deets closer to that time, but obviously the tour will start around the first quarter of 2024. I'll also share the REAL album cover at a later date."

You can share this post!