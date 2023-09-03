Ruby Franke's Eldest Daughter Celebrates Mom's Child Abuse Arrest

Instagram Celebrity

20-year-old Shari, who is a student at Brigham Young University, previously divulged the reason why she cut ties with her family on the 'Into the Light' podcast that was released in April.

Sep 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ruby Franke's daughter has breathed a sigh of relief after the YouTuber was arrested for child abuse. Shari, who once revealed that she's been estranged from her family since last year, celebrated the "big day" on her Instagram Story.

After her mom was taken into custody, Shari shared a photo of a police car on her Instagram story. Alongside the snap, she simply wrote, "Finally."

"Today has been a big day," the 20-year-old wrote in another post on Friday. "Me and my family are so glad justice is being served. We've been trying to tell the police and CPS for years about this, and so glad they finally decided to step up."

"Connexions and 'moms of truth' needs to go," she added in a follow-up Story. "Please report their Instagram accounts, and encourage EVERYBODY to unfollow them. They do not deserve such a large audience."

Shari previously divulged the reason why she cut ties with her family on the "Into the Light" podcast in April. She said she left them after the family became very involved with a group called ConneXions, which was started by therapist Jodi Hildebrand, who was also arrested alongside Ruby.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/intothelight/896573/">Breaking Free from the Learned "Norm"- Shari Franke's Story of Personal Empowerment in Finding a Relationship with Jesus :) | RSS.com</a>

According to Shari, her family joined the controversial life-coaching group to help them become "growth-orientated." However, it became more extreme as time went by.

"I want to honor my family, we're supposed to honor our parents, and I felt that to disagree with them was sinful and that God would be mad at me too if I did that," Shari said. However, she eventually realized that spending time with them had taken a toll on her mental health.

Noting that she finally left her family in September 2022, Shari said to her followers, "Despite good intentions, speculating, rumors, and gossip doesn't help us. I'd like to ask for privacy for me and my family as we work through this very difficult situation." She adde, "Please know that many are working on this situation, and I hope one day we can be whole again. Please respect my privacy, as I work through my own healing as well."

