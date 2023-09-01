Tom Brady Shares Cryptic Post About Honesty Amid Irina Shayk's Vacation With Bradley Cooper

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The former football quarterback shares a positive passage on his Instagram Story, mentioning 'being honest with others' and 'fostering deep connections,' which might be linked to the model.

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady has apparently been enlightened while spending some time away from Irina Shayk. The NFL legend has shared a cryptic post about honesty while his rumored flame has been vacationing with her ex Bradley Cooper.

On Wednesday, August 30, the 46-year-old hunk posted on his Instagram Story an image of a passage from a book that lists "9 Things That Hold Great Power." They include "rest," "kindness," "meditation," "vulnerability," "healing yourself," "being honest with others," "embracing lifelong growth," "fostering deep connections" and "giving without wanting in return."

"Love this thank you for sharing @yungpueblo," he wrote over the photo, adding three red heart emojis.

Tom Brady shared a cryptic post on his Instagram Story.

Tom shared the cryptic post after Irina was spotted getting cozy with Bradley during their family trip to Italy with their daughter Lea. In paparazzi photos, the actor/director was seen giving Irina his hand to help her get on the boat and putting a protective arm around her waist while on the dock. They were all smiles during the boat ride. At one point, the 48-year-old Hollywood star appeared to be carrying Irina's purse.

On Sunday, August 27, the Russian native also unleashed a series of steamy snaps from her end-of-summer holiday. In the images, she posed topless on a rocky terrain along a waterfront. She didn't include Bradley in the post, but she uploaded a picture of the actor on her Instagram Story. In the image, the "A Star Is Born" star went shirtless while lying on a kayak in what appears to be the same location of Irina's steamy photo shoot.

Prior to her Italian vacay with Bradley, Irina fueled her dating rumors with Tom after reportedly having a sleepover at his house in Los Angeles. Earlier this month, the two were reported to have spent a weekend "holed up" inside The Twenty Two hotel in the Mayfair area.

However, a source recently told Us Weekly that their relationship isn't that serious yet. "Tom has no idea if Irina is still seeing Bradley, but it's really none of his business. Tom and Irina aren't in a committed relationship, so she's free to see anybody she likes," the source claimed.

