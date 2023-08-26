 

Jamie Foxx Cast as the Almighty God in 'Not Another Church Movie'

The 'Django Unchained' actor is set to take on the role of the Almighty in an upcoming feature film where Mickey Rourke is tapped to portray the Devil.

  • Aug 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jamie Foxx lands the role of God in "Not Another Church Movie". The 55-year-old actor has been enlisted to star in the comedy film from writer-director Johnny Mack which is eyeing a release in cinemas later this year.

Shot before both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that have put Hollywood productions on hold, the film features the ensemble cast led by Kevin Daniels. Also starring in the flick are Vivica A. Fox, Tisha Campbell, Jasmine Guy, Kyla Pratt, and Lamorne Morris with Mickey Rourke playing the Devil.

The picture is described as a wild ride through the world of Taylor Pharry (Daniels), an ambitious young man who is given a holy mission from God to tell his family's stories and inspire his community. What he doesn't know is that the Devil has his own plans.

The movie is being produced by James Michael Cummings and former Warner Bros. executive Jim Cardwell, with Valerie McCaffrey serving as executive producer. Cummings told Deadline, "We are thrilled to have Mr. Foxx be a part of this hilarious comedy and bring his incredible talent to the role of God, working with Foxx and Johnny Mack was a true blessing."

"This film is a unique blend of new and established talent, and we can't wait to hear the laughs and for audiences to see the magic that happens on the big screen. This movie will not disappoint."

Foxx is known for roles in movies such as "Ray" and "Collateral" but recently described how he is "finally starting to feel like" himself again after being hospitalised in April for an unspecified medical emergency.

The Oscar-winning star shared a picture of himself on Instagram and added the caption, "You're lookin' at a man who is thankful... finally startin' to feel like myself... it's been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light... (sic)"

